SEASIDE — Three students and two staff members and volunteers have tested positive for the coronavirus at Seaside High School, the state disclosed.
The most recent onset of virus cases were on March 22, according to a weekly report of outbreaks released by the Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday.
Two positive cases tied to students were also reported at Astoria High School dating to March 20.
“We continue to diligently follow all the cleaning and safety requirements in the Ready Schools, Safe Learners document, as well as the communicable disease plan that is posted on our website,” Seaside Superintendent Susan Penrod said. “This plan is a collaborative effort developed by all the school nurses in our county.”
In March, Seaside High School Principal Jeff Roberts had disclosed two virus cases among student-athletes, resulting in a canceled game for the Seaside football team against Banks.