Some North Coast food banks say the number of people seeking help is creeping back up to the high levels they saw at the beginning of pandemic-related closures and layoffs back in March.
Volunteers and administrators draw a line to Gov. Kate Brown’s two-week freeze, which imposes restrictions on businesses and social gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus, along with uncertainty about whether financial assistance will be renewed as federal aid packages expire.
The pandemic has exacerbated food and housing insecurities, disproportionately impacting people who already face significant social and economic challenges, U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici said in a conference call with stakeholders Wednesday ahead of the holiday season.
Congress only recently resumed negotiations on an economic relief package after failing to pass a $500 billion plan in October that would have, among other things, helped boost weekly unemployment benefits.
With Republicans and Democrats in a stalemate over the scope and size of the relief package, renewed economic aid may not arrive until after President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20.
“It’s beyond urgent that Congress provide more aid,” Bonamici, an Oregon Democrat, said.
It is “unconscionable,” she said, that the Senate has not taken action on several potential relief measures. “They have done nothing since (the spring) and the pandemic, as we know, is not just still here, it is surging.”
Demand
Food programs through the U.S. Department of Agriculture have provided a robust, consistent flow of supplies to food banks, regional officials told Bonamici. But these programs need to be expanded and extended to continue to meet what they expect will be an ongoing, heightened need for food, some told her.
At the Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank warehouse in Warrenton, demand has increased by roughly 20%, according to Dusten Martin, the chief operations officer for the food bank. The food bank has also provided food to people in quarantine after outbreaks at local seafood processing facilities.
Demand has been mixed at pantries and other agencies the regional food bank supplies, but many say they saw an increase in March and in the months that followed.
“What we saw in March was phenomenal,” said Maureen Casterline, the board vice president for the South County Food Bank in Seaside.
The food bank served 152 people in a single day after state and local restrictions and shutdowns were implemented in March. At that time of year, the food bank normally serves only 70 people in a day.
Demand remained high for about a week. Volunteers saw many new faces, people who were utilizing the food bank for the first time.
Demand dropped to a more sustainable level once stimulus checks started to arrive and people figured out how to access state unemployment benefits — a difficult process as more than 92,000 Oregonians filed claims for unemployment insurance benefits during a week in late March alone.
Despite closures and virus-related precautions, visitors still flocked to Seaside and the North Coast. Shops and restaurants reopened but operated under scaled-back models. While the business returned, many jobs did not.
When Brown announced the two-week freeze, numbers at the South County Food Bank jumped again. They served 112 people in one day. During a recent Tuesday distribution, they had already hit 90 people served by mid-afternoon.
Local food bank and pantry operators believe federal aid packages that included stimulus checks helped keep demand down to some extent through the summer and early fall. Casterline attributes the jump in people seeking out food assistance now to uncertainty about federal and state aid.
“The money has evaporated and they’re back and I’m glad we’re here to serve them,” she said.
Residents and businesses have been generous in their donations to pantries and food banks, volunteers say. But looking ahead to what will likely be a difficult winter, they are stockpiling key items like canned soup and trying to think of ways to preserve other food that they may have in sudden abundance.
“We are squirrels by nature,” Casterline said. “A lot of the product that we get has a finite amount of time it can be on the shelf. The worst is throwing away the food.”
On distribution days, she will see people she recognizes from church or from around town, servers from local restaurants, people who have never had to ask for food assistance before, people who are used to taking care of themselves. Employers who have had to lay off employees sometimes reach out to Casterline and other board members to make sure there are resources available for these employees at the food bank.
Many of the people the food bank serves often lack support networks and are short on other resources that might provide some buffer during tough times.
“So when anything happens, instead of it being something where you figure out what you have to handle and what changes you have to make, it’s a catastrophe,” Casterline said. “They are dealing with a high level of uncertainty and anxiety, and it’s not misplaced on people’s parts.”
An ever-shifting landscape
Before the coronavirus, volunteers at the food bank used to ask people for an estimate of their yearly income. Now they don’t bother. With their lives and jobs in constant flux, few of the food bank’s newest visitors can provide a number with any certainty.
The ever-shifting landscape and the magnitude of people’s needs has been hard on food bank volunteers and employees, as well.
“This is when people need us the most and this is when leadership has to come through,” Martin said on the call with Bonamici. He also shared that his daughter, who is based with the U.S. military outside of the country, is recovering from her own bout with the virus.
Later, he further clarified his statement. The coronavirus pandemic doesn’t discriminate, he told The Astorian.
“Whether it is through illness, deaths of loved ones, job losses, side effects of school closures, etc. It has affected us all, and I shared my personal story to emphasize that,” he said. “Our volunteers and staff experience all of this, yet they come in and place themselves on the literal front lines of this pandemic, just like the millions of other essential workers in our great nation.
“How we manage this situation and overcome it matters,” he added. “Producing tangible results through this situation matters.”
