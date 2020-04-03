For many with coronavirus symptoms, testing is a challenge

If you’ve seen the 1986 sci-fi film “Aliens,” you know the scene: A crew member recovers from an attack by an unknown creature, sits down for dinner with his crew, begins convulsing and suddenly a small, needle-toothed alien bursts out of his chest.
That’s what Loretta Maxwell’s cough felt like.
“The second stage of coughing was so painful, and my upper chest felt as though it was going to explode,” she said. “The image of the alien bursting out of someone’s chest came to mind several times.”
Maxwell, who runs the Grandview Bed & Breakfast in Astoria, started to feel sick in mid-March. At the time, the Clatsop County Public Health Department was posting regular updates about the coronavirus, assuring people that no cases had been reported yet.
“Because of the postings of ‘zero cases in Clatsop,’ it didn’t occur to me that I might have COVID-19,” Maxwell said.
The first positive case was reported on March 23. Four people have tested positive as of Friday morning, but a lack of testing means the true picture of the spread of the disease on the North Coast might be obscured.
The Oregon Health Authority tracked 145 test results in Clatsop County as of Friday, including the four positive cases.
Several people have told The Astorian they believe they have been sick with COVID-19 but were unable to get tested.
Maxwell went to the emergency room after three days of body aches, coughing and difficulty sleeping. She thought maybe she was dealing with a particularly nasty bout of the flu.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of the virus include fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Emergency warning signs include persistent pain or pressure in the chest and trouble breathing.
Maxwell still isn’t sure exactly what she has.
Her symptoms and the way the illness has played out so far lead her to believe she has COVID-19, but after listening to Maxwell’s lungs, the doctor who checked her at the emergency room visit in March said they were “clear.” No test for the coronavirus was administered. Still, the paperwork Maxwell took home from the visit listed the virus as a possibility.
She has isolated herself to be safe, concerned about passing along something to her elderly mother.
“For the most part I’m still acting like I have the cooties,” she said. “Someone said that I should stay in hibernation for two weeks after the last of this has passed.”
She plans to call Columbia Memorial Hospital’s hotline for further guidance and has been in touch with her doctor’s office.
Maxwell was initially astounded that she did not get tested for COVID-19, but the more she thinks about it, the more she is frustrated.
“I wanted them to alter the language to say that there were/are other unknown cases,” she said of the county. “People reacted to the first confirmed case like a mad mob: Where was the person? Who was it? Where have they been?
“By posting ‘no cases,’ people in general thought, ‘Oh, good, it’s not here yet.’ But it really was here and has been here for quite a while. I know of several others who have been affected.”
“People should just act like everyone has it, including themselves,” she said. “Stay home as much as possible. Keep your distance from others. I just hope no one got it from me.”
‘What are we going to do with the kids?’
Faylene Taylor’s symptoms also surfaced in mid-March. She started getting persistent headaches and soon had a sore throat and cough.
When she developed a fever that peaked at 103 degrees, she went to the CMH Primary Care Clinic in Warrenton and was tested for the flu.
Taylor said when the test came back negative, she was told it was a virus, but she could not be tested for COVID-19 because tests were being reserved for patients with severe symptoms.
She said she was advised to self-quarantine at home for two weeks just in case it was COVID-19, and was given a doctor’s note for work.
“And so I went to my car and I sat in the parking lot and cried for like half an hour before I called my husband to tell him, ‘What are we going to do with the kids?‘” Taylor said.
“Before I got home, he sent all the kids over to our friend’s house that lives a couple doors down so that he could get the house clean and disinfect it. And then they kept C.J., our 6 year old, for like eight days because they were all healthy over there, just in case I did have it. Because if he was to get it he wouldn’t have made it.”
Taylor said her son is at risk because he has severe asthma and is a carrier of cystic fibrosis, a hereditary disease that affects the lungs and digestive system.
“I was super emotional because all I could think about was if I did have it and I brought it home and my son did get it, it would be my fault that he was going to get it and he was going to die — that’s all I could think about,” she said.
Taylor spent the next few weeks isolated in her bedroom. She said she only came out to walk across the house to use the bathroom.
Her husband would put the children into the spare bedroom and walk behind her with gloves and a mask and disinfect everything she touched before bringing the children back out.
She said her husband is disabled, so it was hard on him to take care of their three sons on his own.
“I think that was the hardest because I couldn’t be around any of the kids,” Taylor said. “Our 2 year old, who doesn’t understand, would sit at the door and pound on the door and scream and cry, ‘Mommy,’ because he knew I was in there.”
Finally tested
Taylor is a residential counselor at the crisis respite center in Warrenton, which is operated by Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, the county’s mental health contractor. After other employees became ill, the agency initiated testing for the coronavirus.
Taylor was tested on Tuesday. On Thursday, she was informed she tested negative for COVID-19.
She said she is thankful her children were not exposed. But not being able to get tested sooner took a toll on her and her family.
She plans to return to work.
“I’m excited because I have cabin fever and this has really amped up my anxiety and depression already … I’m having a hard time sleeping and just getting out of bed,” Taylor said. “So I’m excited to get back to work and do what I love and help people. But, at the same time, I’m going to be back in the community and exposed again.”
Amy Baker, the executive director of Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, said she initiated testing in an abundance of caution.
“Like all organizations right now, we’re really trying to protect our employees’ health,” she said. “We’re doing as much as we can to do more virtual and remote services so that our clients can kind of rest assured that we’re taking this situation very seriously.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.