For the faithful, the coronavirus drives worship online

Things were more or less normal in Oregon when Chris Suits and his family left for the United Kingdom.
When they returned last week, everything had changed.
They were asked to quarantine because of where they traveled — they’re nearly through it now — and Suits, a pastor, has been preaching to Coastline Christian Fellowship from his living room, a situation he doesn’t expect will change anytime soon given Gov. Kate Brown’s stay at home order and limitations on gatherings over the coronavirus.
Like churches across the North Coast, Coastline’s congregation is figuring out how to encourage each other and carry on traditions without risking exposure to the disease.
Holy Week and Easter are approaching. Despite President Donald Trump’s declaration that the country could reopen for business by Easter, many local churches doubt they’ll be celebrating Christ’s resurrection face to face.
Technology and social media provide ways to connect. Still, churches are finding there are limitations.
Rebecca Patterson, the pastor at First United Methodist Church in Astoria, is sorting through what she can include in the Sunday services she now conducts from home. There are licensing issues with the music and liturgy. She said she would need permissions from publishers to livestream many of the hymns her congregation is used to singing.
Then there is the fact that many in her congregation skew older. For some, social media may not be part of their everyday life. They may not be familiar with livestreaming or video conference options like Zoom, increasingly used by everyone from school boards to friends hosting virtual happy hours.
“You’d be shocked at how much pastoral care happens in worship or at fellowship hour (after worship),” Patterson said. “Creating spaces for that to happen online is proving to be one of the major areas I’m trying to work through, to see what people can do — what they’re willing to do.”
But she hasn’t been pushing people to suddenly adopt new online habits to link with the church.
“Right now, honestly, I think we’re all kind of in shock, me included,” Patterson said.
Prayer chains
Many churches have started to look at ways they can begin to mobilize resources and care for at-risk members or anyone else in need in the community. Church members offer to grocery shop for each other and have created private Facebook groups or prayer chains to field all types of requests.
At an emergency food bank at First Presbyterian Church in Astoria, volunteers are bracing for an onslaught of demand following layoffs across the city’s hospitality businesses.
Many of the volunteers are older, said Bill Van Nostran, the pastor. Though everyone is taking extra precautions — donning gloves and masks, changing how food is passed to clients — some are choosing to stay home. Fewer volunteers means potentially fewer days for the pantry to be open.
Closed church doors affect more than just believers. At First United Methodist Church, closing the doors to congregants meant also closing them to groups like Alcoholics Anonymous that used the building for regular meetings.
“That’s really hard,” Patterson said. “That’s a really important point of contact for a lot of people in our community.”
At the Knappa branch of the Christian Church of Warrenton and Knappa, a preschool that served around 40 children closed with the public schools.
Knappa has not been hit as hard as more tourism-reliant places, said Cory DeForrest, pastor of the Knappa church. But the social networks are becoming increasingly important. DeForrest has tried to get the message out that the church is there to help anyone in need. He has not fielded many requests yet.
He hopes that’s a good sign.
“We also live in a rural community that says, ‘I’m not going to ask for help until it’s almost too late,’” DeForrest said, “even though those same people would give their own shirts off their back for anyone else who needed help.”
Solace
Churches are echoing similar themes of finding strength in God. They post the usual verses. They reassure people that they are there for them. They post phone numbers and links.
Pastors say churches can offer solace in anxious times, even if it’s through YouTube.
Suits, of Coastline Christian, touched on the question of doubt in a recent sermon. Fearfulness in the face of the unknown or danger is a normal reaction, he told The Astorian.
“But for those of us that know the Lord, it’s not a place we have to stay in, that fearfulness,” he said. “When we are fearful, we have God to go to and, in a sense, to give him our fears.”
In a message to congregants on the church’s website, John Nagle, the pastor of North Coast Family Fellowship in Seaside, wrote: “Beloved, this is an unprecedented time in America and the world. Things are changing at a speed which none of us can really stay up with. In one sense, I’d advise you to not even try.”
Instead, he pointed people to verses from the bible, including a passage from a book ascribed to the prophet Isaiah, who lived through dark, politically tumultuous times and was likely well acquainted with anxiety.
Van Nostran has been working his way through the First Presbyterian directory, calling church members and friends of the church just to see how they are doing. He offers to pray for them, finds out if they need anything.
“Just because we are physically separated I don’t think that means we necessarily need to be emotionally disconnected,” he said.
