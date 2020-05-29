Fort George to partially reopen amid virus

Fort George Brewery will reopen the upstairs pub on Duane Street on Monday to limited, reservation-only seating, following Astoria’s smaller breweries.
Fort George has been closed to all but to-go orders since Gov. Kate Brown restricted seated dining to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Co-owner Chris Nemlowill said the brewery is taking a cautious approach and trying to avoid attracting many visitors.
The brewery will take reservations through its website for eight tables spaced throughout the upstairs, with a maximum group size of four, and two tables on its upstairs deck, with a maximum capacity of eight. The partial reopening will bring Fort George up to a skeleton crew of around 30 employees out of more than 120 who worked there before the pandemic.
“Everybody who works at Fort George, it’s like a big family,” Nemlowill said. “So, it’s been very difficult. What’s been sad is you’re letting people go that didn’t do anything wrong. They didn’t deserve to lose their jobs.”
Fort George was able to access money from the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program, which Nemlowill said is part of the reason the brewery is able to bring some people back.
The state approved Clatsop County to enter a first phase of reopening May 15, allowing restaurants and bars to open with limited seating, increased sanitation and face masks for employees. On June 5, the county could enter a second phase, allowing larger social gatherings and fewer restrictions on restaurant operations.
Astoria Brewing Co., the city’s oldest active brewery, reopened soon after the state approved the county to enter the first phase of reopening, along with its sister bars, The Chart Room and The Desdemona Club. Hondo’s Brewery, the city’s smallest, also reopened in the first phase.
Reach Break Brewing in Astoria is also open with outdoor patio seating.
The city’s other major brewery, Buoy Beer Co., has not yet decided on a reopening plan, general manager David Kroening said in a text message. Buoy Beer created a local delivery service for its beer and spirits from Pilot House Distilling, owned in part by members of the brewery’s ownership.
Fort George, hoping to avoid an outbreak, recently released new safety guidelines for returning workers, who will have their temperatures checked daily. The brewery has installed numerous safety measures, including plexiglass, hand-sanitizing stations and cameras to monitor a new entrance and exit.
A third and final phase of reopening would allow large public gatherings, but likely won’t come until there is a reliable treatment for the coronavirus. Nemlowill said Fort George will likely not reopen further until a third phase.
Fort George’s downstairs solarium will continue with to-go sales through online ordering. The brewery has also started a delivery service. The brewery will also start shipping the popular beer directly to customers in Oregon and Washington state.
Fort George has canceled its Lupulin Ecstasy beer festival, usually held at the Flavel House Museum in June to celebrate the release of its regionally popular 3-Way India pale ale, a partnership with two other Pacific Northwest breweries.
