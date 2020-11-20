Business groups have nearly filled a gap between the $2.4 million requested in coronavirus relief grants and available funding, with more support coming.
Around 400 businesses across Clatsop, Tillamook and Columbia counties, along with portions of western Washington County, applied for federal relief funneled through the state to the Columbia-Pacific Economic Development District and then to local support groups. The money had to be allocated this month.
There was an initial gap of around $600,000 between grant requests and available money from Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency. But Mary McArthur, the former executive director of the economic development district, said the gap is now closer to $100,000.
“Bottom line, I think we’re going to be pretty close to being able to meet all of the applications that we received,” McArthur said.
Kevin Leahy, the executive director of Clatsop Economic Development Resources, said the group is trying to get around 190 relief checks out to county businesses before Thanksgiving, especially with the state’s two-week freeze that started Wednesday to limit the spread of the virus. More than 210 businesses in the county have applied for relief through his group.
“We’re all working,” Leahy said. “We want to make everyone whole, especially now, with the two-week pause happening.”
The supplemental money comes from a myriad of sources. Business groups have convinced cities and counties to repurpose remaining coronavirus relief funds, including $50,000 from Clatsop County, $40,000 from Astoria and $40,000 from Gearhart. The Tillamook County Creamery Association has also allowed some of the money from its Hometown Resilience Fund to help cover unfunded business relief grants in that county.
A linchpin to filling the gap was convincing Oregon’s Emergency Board, a bicameral body in the state Legislature that decides on federal relief rules, to loosen restrictions on around $350,000 of unspent money from previous grant rounds. McArthur said business groups have been able to find recipients for most of that unspent money.
“All of the partners have been looking at ways to selectively pick out applications that came in that would have qualified, had they known to apply earlier,” McArthur said.
Business Oregon launched a grant portal Thursday for another $20 million in grants available statewide. But Clatsop County was erroneously left off, and the portal shut down in less than 20 minutes, Leahy said.
“It was obviously a faux pas,” he said. “They feel terrible about it.”
Leahy said he is working with Business Oregon to ensure an equitable allocation comes to the county. Representatives from Business Oregon were not immediately available for comment.
The county is also in line for another $500,000 from the $55 million Gov. Kate Brown pledged in state aid to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus. Leahy said he is working with the county on how to distribute the money.
“In terms of the application, the application process, the timing, that’s all what we’re working on,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.