The Georgia-Pacific Wauna Mill has disclosed that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The company, the largest employer in Clatsop County, said it was notified on Tuesday night of the positive test result. The company said the employee had exposure to the virus outside of the mill.
"As soon as the team member let us know that they have tested positive for COVID-19, we immediately started our emergency response protocol," said Kristi Ward, a company spokeswoman. "This included shutting down the area the team member worked in ... we had a cleaning company sanitize the area, and then we performed contact tracing and worked to support the team members impacted by this."
Ward said there was only one employee identified as a close contact, and that employee has tested negative for the virus. However, out of an abundance of caution, she said the company asked that employee to remain off-site for 14 days.
"We're proud of our team members, how they safely and responsibly implemented a shutdown of our east side operations and paper machines so that we could respond to the positive test," Ward said. "Doing that is not an easy task, and they're professionals and did what needed to be done so that we maintain a healthy and safe workplace.
"In addition, our plant emergency responders — who are trained emergency medical responders — they've done a phenomenal job these past months helping to assess employees and clean work areas as a precaution if a team member fell ill."
Ward said the company is following federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including extra cleaning protocols, social distancing, limiting workers in the mill, limiting the areas they can travel to and screening contractors.
Ward said the mill also has a COVID emergency team and a social distancing team, both of which include union employees. She said they meet virtually each day to discuss issues as they arise.
She said it has been a joint process between the union and company leadership to keep employees healthy and the mill in operation.
"We continue to work with our corporate health and safety team so that we have the latest protocols in place and best practices companywide to help prevent COVID-19 in our workplace," Ward said in an email.
"Right now we are focused on our team members and reaching out to each team member to discuss this incident, their concerns and ask them to continue to take precautions to help us maintain a healthy and safe workplace."
The mill's manager, Jeremy Ness, notified employees about the case in a letter on Tuesday. Ness updated employees with another letter on Wednesday and offered additional information and guidance.
The case has not been recorded in Clatsop County.
"Our understanding is that the individual who tested positive is not a resident of Clatsop County, therefore we do not receive notification nor investigate or follow the case," the county said in an email. "If the county where the individual lives identifies contacts of the positive case that live in Clatsop County, then that county will notify us and we will monitor those contacts."
