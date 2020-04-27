Goonies' 35th anniversary party in Astoria canceled over coronavirus

The Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce has canceled the 35th anniversary celebration of “The Goonies” because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The celebration of the iconic 1985 film was scheduled from June 4 to June 7. The chamber organizes larger celebrations for movie fans every five years, with an estimated 12,000 people coming to Astoria for the 30th anniversary in 2015.
The chamber had already canceled its largest annual event, the Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival, scheduled for last weekend. The 53rd annual Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival scheduled for June was also canceled.
“It’s like crab festival as far as the town being sold out,” Regina Willkie, the chamber’s marketing manager, said of “The Goonies” celebration.
The uncertainties stemming from government restrictions over the virus made the challenge of putting on such a large event insurmountable, Willkie wrote in an online announcement of the event’s cancelation.
“Even if restrictions are eased and we can come together on that weekend, we do not anticipate that our venues, shops, lodgings, or restaurants will be ready to handle thousands of participants coming to our community that weekend,” she wrote.
The chamber is considering rescheduling “The Goonies” celebration for the fall, Willkie said.
A virtual celebration in the works could include online presentations, fan contests, a shopping portal and other activities. Fans can get updates and provide suggestions through the chamber’s social media profiles and the event website, thegoondocks.org.
The chamber is also creating a permanent One-Eyed Willy’s Treasure Hunt, an interactive feature of the 30th anniversary that had attendees solving codes at different filming locations, for people to do any time.
The next major summer event is the Astoria Regatta scheduled for early August.
Melissa Grothe, vice president of the Regatta’s board, said the group will meet in June to decide how to move forward. All events the Regatta court would have been involved with have been canceled through May, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.