An old-fashioned gospel tent meeting opened on Sunday in Astoria, drawing an estimated 30 people to each of the two services held on a vacant lot near Dairy Queen.
The weeklong gathering, organized by Anchor Baptist Church, is one of the first larger events planned in Clatsop County since fears about the spread of the coronavirus led organizations to cancel or postpone most events beginning in March.
Mayor Bruce Jones stopped in for part of the afternoon service Sunday and drove by again during the evening service. Everyone he saw at the afternoon service wore face masks and followed public health guidelines, he said.
Family groups kept 6 feet of distance between each other. Attendees were asked to sign in before entering the tent in case contact tracing was needed later. The tent was fully open on three sides and partially open on a fourth.
Some residents voiced concerns to city and county officials last week about the timing of the tent meeting. They feared it could draw a large crowd and result in new cases of the virus.
“On the way home I drove through downtown and saw many more places where I would be more worried about the risk of transmission, if I were worried about the risk of transmission outdoors,” Jones wrote in a Facebook post, “which, based on the evidence, I am not.”
He told The Astorian he saw a much larger crowd at the Astoria Sunday Market. Crowd concerns, however, are greater when it comes to indoor gatherings and if people are not wearing masks, he noted.
Kevin Byers, the pastor of Anchor Baptist Church, is pleased with how the event has gone so far. Services are scheduled through this Sunday.
“You hope for the best and it’s really kind of in line with what I assumed we would have at the very beginning of all of this,” he said. “Capacity hasn’t been a problem and that’s good.”
The people who have come “understand we’re being scrutinized and that it’s important we follow instruction,” he said, adding, “We don’t want trouble. We want to tell people about Jesus, and we have.”
Jones had said previously he wished the church had delayed the event. He said he understood why people were worried.
But, he wrote on Sunday, “Bottom line: all the right people and agencies have been contacted and spoken to about this event. Let’s stop assuming the worst, but rather hope (and verify) all public health guidelines are followed, and attendance is moderate.”
Under Gov. Kate Brown’s phase two reopening guidelines, indoor gatherings are restricted to 50 people and outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people. However, churches, cultural groups and others have more fluid guidelines, with the ability to go up to 250 people if physical distancing of 6 feet is maintained.
Ahead of the weekend, state health officials asked people to voluntarily limit indoor gatherings to fewer than 10 people for the next three weeks and to not host or attend larger gatherings. The tent meeting in Astoria was considered an indoor gathering, but city officials believe organizers have leeway with capacity because it is a church-related event.
The city issued two standard noise amplification and building permits for the gathering, but county and city officials say there is no other local oversight. Any violation of state safety guidelines will be handled by the state, they said.
Jones said he has spoken with the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which has the authority to enforce phase two guidelines for events. The city will notify the state if officials witness any violations or noncompliance issues, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.