One of Astoria’s newest churches is staging a weeklong, old-fashioned gospel tent meeting, the first big local event since the coronavirus pandemic shut down most gatherings in March.
Organized by Anchor Baptist Church, the tent meeting off W. Marine Drive will feature pastors from across Oregon and Washington state. Some residents who received postcards about the meeting in the mail have raised concerns with the city about the possible spread of the virus.
The event is scheduled to begin Sunday afternoon and run through July 19. The state has classified the tent organizers plan to use as an indoor facility, which would restrict attendance to 50 people under phase two of Gov. Kate Brown's reopening guidelines.
Kevin Byers, the pastor of Anchor Baptist, said they plan to take temperatures of all attendees and will require masks. Chairs will be placed in rows spaced 6 feet apart. The tent will be open on three sides.
“For those who feel comfortable visiting department stores, grocery stores or hardware stores, the tent meeting should be safer as we are not enclosed, open all day nor handling merchandise,” he wrote in an email to The Astorian.
Mayor Bruce Jones said in a statement that he is aware some residents are concerned the tent meeting could be a "‘superspreader’ event."
"While the city is maintaining heightened awareness of this event, if the organizers maintain compliance with the public health guidelines, it’s a nonstory. If they don’t, it’s a story," he said. "But I owe them the benefit of the doubt until demonstrated otherwise.”
Local government officials say they have been monitoring the event, but have little to no oversight.
Astoria officials issued a building permit for a tent organizers plan to erect at a vacant lot off of W. Marine Drive near Dairy Queen. They also approved a noise amplification permit, a standard permit required for public events that involve speakers, City Manager Brett Estes said.
“We do not have any regulatory ability with regards to the COVID-19 issues,” he noted. “Those have not been granted by the state to the city or the county for this type of issue.”
The church reached out to the Clatsop County Public Health Department, according to Michael McNickle, the public health director.
"If they follow the social distance guidelines and masking and follow the things we said, hopefully it will be a safe event," he said.
The county can regulate businesses like restaurants or bars but not this type of event. If safety measures and state guidelines for gatherings are not followed, the state will handle any enforcement issues, said Monica Steele, the assistant county manager.
Anchor Baptist Church, which began holding Sunday services in April 2019, had considered canceling the event several times.
“Each time, the Lord provided in some way and peace continued to fill my heart,” Byers wrote. "I believe our time on Earth is like a vapor which appears a short time and then vanishes. People are dying without the Lord Jesus Christ."
Byers hopes the tent meeting will be a way to share the Bible and his Christian beliefs with as many people as possible.
Postcards went out to residents this week inviting them to the tent meeting.
Bob Goldberg, a member of the North Coast Chorale, a group whose regular practices have ceased because of the pandemic, said he automatically tossed his into the recycling bin. But then he fished it back out.
He and his wife, a registered nurse at Columbia Memorial Hospital, do not object to the idea of the tent meeting, but they are concerned about the timing.
“Every single other event, big and small, has been canceled for the rest of the year,” Goldberg said, adding, “Everything from a talk at Fort George to the North Coast Chorale rehearsing … they’ve just all been canceled and then you hear something like this.”
The number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in Oregon and coastal communities took drastic steps to reduce tourist traffic in the spring and early summer, he noted.
“Maybe,” Goldberg said of the tent meeting, “this could be postponed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.