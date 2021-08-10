The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading so fast that it will hit most of Oregon’s unvaccinated population before the six weeks needed to be fully immunized if they were inoculated now.
“We are looking at a giant wave that is all taking place over the next four weeks,” said Peter Graven, a top data scientist at Oregon Health & Science University.
Graven presented a forecast Tuesday showing about 1,100 people with COVID-19 will need hospitalization by the time the current wave of infections peaks in early September. Oregon could be as many as 500 staffed hospital beds short of what will be needed to treat patients hospitalized for any reason.
Oregon on Wednesday reported 665 COVID-19 cases at hospitals, setting a new record for the pandemic. The current wave has already set new records for infected patients in intensive care beds. On Wednesday, there were 172.
About 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated, Graven said.
Responding to the rapid rise in new virus cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Kate Brown said she will bring back a statewide indoor mask requirement starting Friday. The governor will also require all workers in the state’s executive branch to be vaccinated by Oct. 18.
Earlier this week, Brown had urged other counties to take action after Multnomah County, the state’s largest by population, opted for a mask requirement. The state had transferred power to counties after lifting most virus restrictions at the end of June.
“The latest science is clear: although unvaccinated individuals are more likely to contract the disease, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people can spread the delta variant,” the governor said in a statement. “Masks are a simple and effective way to make sure you are not unknowingly infecting your friends, family members, neighbors and colleagues.
“After a year and a half of this pandemic, I know Oregonians are tired of health and safety restrictions. This new mask requirement will not last forever, but it is a measure that can save lives right now.”
‘A statewide issue’
Mark Kujala, the chairman of the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, said the mask mandate comes as a surprise. He said he felt as if it would be something left up to local communities to decide.
“I just anticipated that when we’d have this discussion that we’d have to do some outreach in the community to let them know what’s being considered and certainly some discussion amongst the cities and mayors because this certainly impacts them,” Kujala said. “But I understand that it’s a statewide issue right now and we see numbers that are alarming.”
Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones said he supports the decision and feels that while perhaps inconvenient, the mask mandate is necessary.
“The large number of unvaccinated people contributed to the rapid surge of the delta variant and will possibly lead to further variants that are even worse than the delta variant,” he said.
“As mayor, I urge everyone, unless your physician recommends against it, get the COVID-19 vaccination, so we can get the pandemic under control. Because this could’ve been avoided.”
Clatsop County had stopped providing regular updates about the number of local hospitalizations tied to the virus, which, during most of the pandemic, had been comparatively low. On the county’s COVID-19 Public Information Hub, the county lists 10 hospitalizations from July 31 to Friday — eight who were unvaccinated and two who were vaccinated.
“I can verify that we have a lot of cases, both in the county and cases from folks that are home and not being tested. We also know that we have a number of hospitalizations, mostly unvaccinated individuals,” said Kujala, the director of the Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation.
“It’s certainly as high of a concern now as it’s ever been in Clatsop County.”
‘Too late’
The speed of the delta variant has astounded health officials, who said each infected person can infect eight other unvaccinated people. Previous versions of COVID-19 didn’t exceed a 1 to 3 infection ratio.
“Being vaccinated now is too late for this surge,” said Dr. Renee Edwards, the chief medical officer of OHSU Health.
Edwards said observation of patients suggests the delta variant makes unvaccinated people sicker than earlier versions. Even though many patients admitted to the hospital are in a younger 30 to 50 age group, the overall result has been rapidly increasing numbers of cases requiring more and longer medical care.
While other states and cities have recently reintroduced mask requirements, Brown has steadfastly stuck to a voluntary effort. Oregon Health Authority officials have said in recent weeks that efforts seen as coercion in communities that have opposed Brown’s earlier actions or don’t support vaccination and masking would not make additional inroads at this point in the pandemic.
The runaway hospitalizations and spillover of effects across the state have led to a reassessment by Brown and health authority staff.
“Oregon is facing a spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations — consisting overwhelmingly of unvaccinated individuals — that is quickly exceeding the darkest days of our winter surge,” Brown said. “When our hospitals are full, there will be no room for additional patients needing care — whether for COVID-19, a heart attack or stroke, a car collision, or a variety of other emergency situations.”
Because the main vaccines used in Oregon, made by Pfizer and Moderna, require two shots a month apart and a two-week waiting period afterward to ensure full immunity, medical experts said it is already too late for the unvaccinated to rely only on shots. They need to stay at home and keep social distance efforts in place. Everyone should wear masks indoors to tamp down the spread.