Governor lifts restrictions on nonemergency procedures at hospitals over virus

Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday she will lift her order delaying elective surgeries and other nonemergency health care procedures over the coronavirus.
The procedures can resume on May 1 as long as enough hospital beds and personal protective equipment is reserved for a possible surge in virus cases.
In March, the governor ordered hospitals, outpatient clinics and other health care providers like dentists and veterinarians to cease nonemergency procedures to preserve masks, gowns and gloves to treat people with the virus.
"This order allows them to get back to providing much-needed care for Oregonians across the state," Brown said during a press conference. "Today’s good news is a signal that Oregon is on the right path in fighting this virus.
"We know that our rural hospitals are essential and the executive order that I put in place a month ago has been of extreme financial hardship to them and other hospitals across the state," the governor said. "That’s why we thought it was really important that we move in this direction as long as we can do so safely."
Many hospitals, including Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and Providence Seaside Hospital, have not experienced a surge in coronavirus patients.
The Oregon Health Authority tracked 400 test results in Clatsop County as of Thursday morning, including six positive cases. Four of the people have reportedly recovered and two are still under quarantine.
Statewide, the health authority reported 2,127 cases and 83 deaths from the disease.
Brown said the Oregon supply chain of personal protective equipment has been restored through conservation and donations. The state has also seen an increase in testing capacity and anticipates more availability. The health authority will continue to loosen restrictions on health care procedures as more testing becomes available.
Dr. Bruce Goldberg, who serves on the governor’s Medical Advisory Panel, said hospital layoffs statewide highlighted the fragility of the health care system.
"And I think one of the ways to be certain that we don’t have any further layoffs is lifting of these restrictions, but I think ... it has to be balanced with the safety of our health care workforce," he said.
Columbia Memorial laid off 90 employees — about 12% of the workforce — following the governor's order in March.
Mike Antrim, a spokesman for Providence Seaside, said the hospital has not laid anyone off.
"We’re really pleased that Gov. Brown has opened up the opportunity for us to look at elective procedures for our patients," Lisa Vance, the chief executive for Providence in Oregon, said in a statement. "There’s significant pent-up demand and concern as you can well imagine from those patients whose procedures have been delayed."
Vance said Providence hopes to resume as many procedures as possible by May 4.
“So all of us as we are beginning to bring patients back into our facilities will have to think of a lot of things," she said. "How guests get to wait for their loved one. How we assure we have staffing ramped back up to where they need to be.
"Today, we have a lot of individual staff working in different jobs that we’ve needed under this COVID time period. So we need to go through all those processes so that we are ready for this time period. So it is changing — we’ve COVID-retooled, so to speak, and now we are going back to the new normal.”
Dr. Dominique Greco, a family medicine practitioner with Providence Seaside Clinic and chief medical officer for the hospital, said they are "cautiously optimistic" and prepared in case there is a surge of the virus.
"Our communities have just done an amazing job at all levels of getting on top of this so that we hopefully won’t ever see that surge that a lot of places are seeing,” Greco said.
Erik Thorsen, Columbia Memorial’s CEO, said in an email to employees on Thursday that the hospital is pleased the governor will lift restrictions.
"This action by the governor, in consultation with the Oregon Health Authority, is imperative to restarting important health care in our community and raising the volumes in our facilities," Thorsen said. "We are looking forward to getting back to more of what we do best, caring for the people of Clatsop County."
Brown also thanked dentists and veterinarians for their donations of personal protective equipment. Her order forced many dentists and vets on the North Coast to close or scale back services.
Dr. Dennis Klemp said dentists are awaiting guidance from the Oregon Dental Association on Friday as to how to move forward.
"I'm just so encouraged that we're moving forward, that there is light at the end of this tunnel," said Klemp, who has a dental practice in Astoria. "We're just going to move forward with that same cautionary step and make sure we continue to take care of our patients."
