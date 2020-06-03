As Kayla Helligso counts down the days to graduation, the Astoria High School senior class president has been struggling to come to terms with the event she helped plan.
She is excited, but, she said, “It’s been really hard to get into the graduation mood.”
Clatsop County high schools are preparing to hold some kind of graduation ceremony this weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic. Most will combine a limited in-person event with a livestream or drive-in component, or all three.
Astoria’s invitation-only graduation ceremony will be primarily conducted from cars and on screens and, when in person, at a distance of 6 or more feet. No hugs and likely many faces obscured by protective masks. The ceremony, set to begin at 4 p.m. at CMH Field, will be livestreamed for those who can’t attend and broadcast on the radio. It will be very different from the graduations held in the past.
Still, Helligso and others who helped plan the event are grateful it is happening at all with the complications created by the coronavirus.
When Astoria High School Principal Lynn Jackson met with students through Google Meet to discuss graduation, he laid out several options: a virtual ceremony, a drive-in style ceremony or the possibility of postponing.
“And literally everyone in the chat was like, ‘No virtual, no virtual,’” Helligso said.
The last thing she and others wanted after months of almost exclusively online interaction was to log in for yet another FaceTime session.
“We’re craving to go out,” Helligso said. “Give us a reason to go outside and see and go do something.”
When she steps onto the field Saturday and lines up — at the appropriate social distance — with the roughly 130 other graduates in her class, it will be the first time she has seen many of them in person in over two months.
Creative ways
At a briefing in early April when Gov. Kate Brown announced schools would close through the end of the school year because of the coronavirus, Colt Gill, the director of the Oregon Department of Education, urged school districts to consider creative ways to hold graduation ceremonies and other events celebrating student achievements and milestones.
“This is a class that we know are developing a lot of resilience right now,” Gill said, “and we believe they’re ready for their next steps in life.”
Communities in the county have rallied to show their support for graduating seniors. Signs congratulating the Class of 2020 have proliferated in yards and shop windows. In downtown Astoria, businesses have allowed art class students to paint seniors’ names on their windows.
“Driving downtown has felt really good,” Helligso said.
Knappa High School already distributed diplomas and scholarships to graduating seniors. A viewing of the ceremony for immediate family is planned for Friday and a YouTube link will be available on the Knappa High School website for the community to watch.
A graduation parade will follow to bring together the community.
A similar type of parade is also planned for Saturday afternoon in Jewell to celebrate the small school’s graduating class.
Warrenton High School seniors will have a drive-in style graduation on Friday at 6 p.m. on John Mattila Field. Graduates and their guests will remain seated in their vehicles for the ceremony. If they want to, students will be allowed to get out of the car to grab their diplomas and flip their tassels.
Seaside is planning a diploma handoff at the Turnaround on Monday under the watchful eyes of the bronze statue of explorers Meriwether Lewis and William Clark and the Newfoundland dog “Seaman.”
After receiving their diplomas, everyone will head to the large parking lot at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center and park, drive-in style.
Most students will remain in their cars for the entirety of the program, though graduates have been given the option to get out of the car and have their diplomas handed to them.
Constant threat
Amid the celebration, the threat of the coronavirus remains constant, though.
A flyer announcing the parade in Knappa asked residents to decorate their front yards, porches or mailboxes with the school colors — blue and gold — and participate in the parade.
But, the flyer urged, “Remember to please follow social distancing guidelines to keep yourself and others safe!”
A document outlining Warrenton’s graduation plans included nearly a page and half of safety precautions.
“If you are sick or have a family member sick with symptoms resembling the flu or coronavirus, stay home,” the school district wrote, also urging older adults and people with underlying health conditions to stay home.
People will maintain at least 6-foot distance from each other, the district wrote. No handshakes. Cloth masks recommended. The diplomas will be disinfected before they are handed to students.
In Astoria, Jackson said he is always a little nervous ahead of graduation ceremonies. This year?
“Even more so,” he said. Compounding his nerves is the fact that his daughter is among those graduating. “But yes,” he added. “Also excited.”
