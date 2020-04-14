'He’s a sweet boy, had a good heart'

Charlie McKenzie once stuck his arm elbow deep into sewer muck to retrieve a woman’s dropped keys.
Jeff Daly witnessed the interaction and suggested the woman give McKenzie, who was homeless, some money for his trouble. She did, then drove away. McKenzie and Daly, who had attended Astoria High School together, stayed to chat with each other. Another homeless person happened to walk by.
“And Charlie stopped him and said, ‘Here, you might need this,’ and gave him the $20 bill,” Daly said. “That was Charlie.”
McKenzie, 67, was found dead in an empty lot behind Columbia Veterinary Hospital on Monday. He had reportedly been in poor health.
It is not clear yet what caused McKenzie’s death, but he is being tested for the coronavirus because of symptoms he displayed prior to his death.
Regardless of the test results, "we do have an increased concern about the homeless population anyway," said Michael McNickle, Clatsop County's public health director.
County officials, police and social service agencies are working to provide help like hand-washing stations and laundry and shower facilities to enable people without shelter to maintain good hygiene.
The county has quarantined three homeless people who displayed symptoms of the coronavirus at local hotels and tested them for the disease. All three tests came back negative, McNickle said.
For those who knew McKenzie and his girlfriend, Gail Griffey, 72, who died on the streets of Astoria in December, McKenzie’s death is a sad conclusion to a story no one could figure out how to rewrite.
The couple lost their housing in 2018 and had been visibly homeless downtown ever since. Griffey’s death was a shock and led many advocates and social service providers to question what more they could have done to get her and McKenzie back into housing.
The couple resisted efforts to help them, often cheerfully throwing questions of concern back at the people offering them assistance.
“Charlie was a proud person,” said Kenny Hansen, the homeless liaison officer for the Astoria Police Department. “He was an independent person. (He) was a person who wanted to make his own way in the world, without help, really. He wasn’t someone who always had a hand out. He wanted to do things for himself, in his own way.”
Hansen had gotten to know Griffey and McKenzie over the years. He does not know what more anyone could have done to help them. McKenzie had picked up a variety of odd jobs and worked sometimes at Vintage Hardware downtown.
“It’s frustrating sometimes when people don’t want to accept the services. But at the same time you need to respect their decision, as well,” Hansen said. “It’s their life. It’s their decision.”
McKenzie grew up in Astoria but does not appear to have any family on the North Coast. A local person is hoping to provide for funeral arrangements, Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spalding said.
Friends remember McKenzie as a kind man who struggled with alcohol.
“He was always in denial,” said David Neikes, who was part of the same high school graduating class as McKenzie. But, he added, “he’s a sweet boy, had a good heart.”
A volunteer at the Astoria Warming Center commented on Facebook that she would miss his music and his “hilariously awful” jokes. She recalled one time when he watched her break down boxes early in the morning at the emergency shelter where he and Griffey sometimes came for meals and a place to sleep.
“Hey,” he quipped, “you’re wrecking the affordable housing!”
“It’s always difficult when we lose somebody on the streets,” Hansen said. “For me, it’s tough because I’ve become friends with a lot of the homeless and bonded with them. It’s losing a friend is what it is.”
