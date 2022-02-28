After the recent discovery of a wooden cemetery marker where Clatsop County’s first cemetery once sat in Warrenton, local historian John Goodenberger sought some answers.
While much is known about Ocean View Cemetery’s old neighbor, Clatsop Cemetery, later referred to as the Pauper Cemetery, even more is unknown. The discovery of the sign, which reads “All is lost, but hope,” only brought more questions.
Goodenberger reached out to several friends with knowledge of genealogy and local cemeteries. He received a map of Ocean View’s original design, along with the name of its designer – E.W. Bowditch.
Bowditch had a national reputation, Goodenberger said, and was a figure in the Romantic movement of landscape. Bowditch was also acquainted with Frederick Law Olmsted, who designed Central Park in New York and was one of the most popular and influential designers of the early 20th century. The two were founders of the American Society of Landscape Architects.
“Bowditch had wealthy clients, and somehow he ends up out here, designing this landscape – or proposing this landscape,” Goodenberger said.
More research is needed to determine his influence along the North Coast, Goodenberger said, and to see how the renowned landscape architect from Boston got to Oregon.
Goodenberger, who was enthralled with the unearthed information, sent an email to Jonah Dart-McLean, the Astoria parks director, of the colored blueprint and a brief history of Bowditch.
But Dart-McLean was already familiar with Bowditch’s meticulously crafted design.
Several years ago, during the adoption of a master plan for Ocean View Cemetery, a large print of the design was found rolled up in a chapel in the cemetery. Dart-McLean had the blueprint preserved, framed and hung in his office.
The design, which was completed in the late 1800s just before Ocean View opened, detailed plans to cover much of the Astoria-owned land in Warrenton, including the space that Clatsop Cemetery was still located.
While some of Ocean View stayed true to its design, the blueprint was never completely implemented. Costs were likely an issue because of the extensive detail , Dart-McLean said.
As Ocean View was developed, Clatsop Cemetery was left to overgrow. But the discovery of the marker has brought some interest back.
Marker
After Bob Ellsberg, his wife, Claudia, and Warrenton City Commissioner Rick Newton found the cemetery marker, the parks department has held on to it until the state determines whether it is an artifact.
The State Historic Preservation Office has yet to make a determination, Matt Moritz, the city’s park maintenance supervisor said, but the office did say it was “archaeological in nature.”
Goodenberger, an adjunct historic preservation instructor at Clatsop Community College and the co-founder of the college’s historic preservation program, remains puzzled, too.
“I still can’t reconcile why it was there, who did it, or how old it is,” he said.
The patch job over the word “All” was done with Phillips screws, which were not invented until the 1930s.
“Somebody has touched that sign, or maybe they made the sign after 1936,” Goodenberger said. “Somebody knows something, and we just don’t know who that is.”
Goodenberger believes there were likely more pieces that made up the sign, but without evidence, he cannot be sure. He and Ellsberg hope that anyone with information or photos of Clatsop Cemetery will come forward.
Because of the fires in that area over the years, Goodenberger is skeptical that the marker could have survived for any long period of time, or that other artifacts remain.
Grants
Dart-McLean said the parks department has no plans to develop or clean up the area where Clatsop Cemetery once was.
“Certainly from the information that we’ve received in knowing that there may be some artifacts out there, we’ve approached that pretty carefully,” he said, adding that any work they do would be in conjunction with the college’s historic preservation program.
In the meantime, the preservation program, run by Goodenberger and Lucien Swerdloff, plans to pursue two grants from the state. The first would allow students to perform preservation tasks at Ocean View. The other would allow for research and documentation on Clatsop Cemetery. They could look at any other existing artifacts from the area and potentially propose preservation of the discovered marker.
If it is determined that the marker was a piece of the entrance, the preservation program could also be a part of Ellsberg’s project to rebuild it.
As the mystery of what else may lie underneath remains, Goodenberger thinks it should be treated as an archaeological site.
“At this point, I think the best thing to do is document it, and leave it alone until the time when we have the tools and the money to go in and carefully clean up the landscape and take care of whatever graves might exist, if any,” he said.