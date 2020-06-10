Columbia Memorial Hospital has received nearly $8.4 million from the federal government to offset revenue losses related to the coronavirus pandemic.
But the Astoria hospital, which laid off around 90 people in March, is being pressed by employees for more support.
The first round of federal coronavirus aid included $175 billion in the Provider Relief Fund meant to help health care providers struggling amid a push to save protective equipment and capacity for treating patients with the virus. The fund dedicated $10 billion toward rural providers, such as Columbia Memorial.
Providence Seaside Hospital received about $6.2 million.
Ocean Beach Hospital in Ilwaco, Washington, received nearly $4.3 million. Ocean Beach’s CEO, Larry Cohen, said the hospital would use the money to cover the costs of safety equipment and the creation of an isolation unit during the pandemic.
Administrators at Columbia Memorial declined a request for an interview about staffing or how the hospital is using the federal relief.
“Any stimulus funds received, including the Health and Human Services Relief Fund, will be used to offset the unprecedented losses CMH has experienced due to the mandated shutdown of elective surgeries, low volumes in the emergency department and clinic services and the increased costs of (protective equipment) and surge preparation,” the hospital said in a statement.
The hospital’s statement noted up to a 40% drop in monthly revenue, reductions in staffing, mandatory leave for managers and a restriction on all purchases not affecting patient care.
“Although we anticipate volumes improving, we must continue this high level of efficiency as we have no guarantee that volumes resume to the historic levels we were seeing pre-COVID-19,” the statement said. “We must also be mindful and prepared for a resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall and winter months. All forms of financial assistance are critical to help CMH bridge the gaps in volumes and extraordinary costs.”
Columbia Memorial laid off around 90 support staff and caregivers represented by the Service Employees International Union. Some have been called back as the hospital restarts elective procedures. In a statement, Meg Niemi, the regional union president, called on the hospital to use the federal relief funds to protect workers and bring back nearly 80 caregivers still jobless and without health care coverage.
“We would like to see these funds support job protections, essential pay, access to quality child care and 100% health care coverage for (coronavirus) costs and keeping benefits in place, even during a layoff,” she said.
‘We’re getting sold out’
Columbia Memorial faced criticism last year during contract negotiations with nurses who claimed the administration was stockpiling profits for a new campus amid dangerously low staffing levels, inconsistent scheduling and low pay. Those concerns have worsened during the pandemic, according to the nurses’ union, during which three nurses have been laid off and others have seen their hours drastically cut because of low patient counts.
Becki Glasson, a mother of four and a nurse at Columbia Memorial for 23 years, said she has lost around two-thirds of her income from the hospital since the pandemic began. Nurses have pushed the hospital to cover some of their lost hours, something Glasson said Oregon Health & Science University did for its nurses but that her employer has declined to support.
“They want to save it to build a new hospital on the backs of the nurses,” Glasson said of Columbia Memorial’s reserves. “While they’re getting bailed out, we’re getting sold out.”
Amber Cooper, a union representative for around 130 nurses at the hospital through the Oregon Nurses Association, said the union is contemplating complaints to the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Oregon Health Authority over what they argue are unsafe working conditions as the hospital resumes elective procedures.
“The hospital is pushing to increase patient loads,” Cooper said. “They want our nurses to take more patients to help cover their financial losses, which we don’t feel is safe.”
The nurses’ union has been trying to get Columbia Memorial and other hospitals to agree to a memorandum of understanding for increased financial support and protections.
“Plenty of the hospitals, they’ve been ignoring us and won’t agree to these MOUs, and are just collecting the money from the state and the feds,” Cooper said.
Cash reserves
During recent negotiations for an agreement to expand paid leave, Cooper said, she pressed the hospital about millions in cash reserves supposedly set aside to help build a new campus and was told it had been tied up in the stock market.
“They basically took their savings that was supposed to go toward building a new hospital, and they’ve been trying to increase it by putting it in the stock market,” Cooper said. “And now, the stock market takes a hit, and there went the money for the new hospital.”
Part of the nurses’ union’s push to keep their members employed is to cross-train them to deal with a potential surge in elderly coronavirus patients from nursing homes.
“The nursing homes are what will inundate CMH,” she said. “Right now, the big numbers Clatsop County have seen did not all end up being hospitalized. But nursing homes will end up having tons of people who need to come in for ventilators. So if it hits the nursing homes in Clatsop County, CMH is screwed.”
The criticisms of Columbia Memorial come amid larger questions about the efficacy of the Provider Relief Fund, which did not take into account the cash reserves of hospitals. Distributions from the fund have so far largely benefitted large hospital chains with significant cash reserves.
Providence Health Systems, a nonprofit that doesn’t pay federal taxes and has a reported $12 billion in cash reserves it invests much of on the stock market, had received more than $500 million from the fund as of late last month, according to The New York Times. That includes more than $100 million received by Providence Health & Services in Oregon, including the $6.2 million attributable to Providence Seaside Hospital.
