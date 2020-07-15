Developer Mark Hollander, denied an extension on design and site review permits by Astoria for his proposed four-story Fairfield Inn and Suites on the waterfront, has appealed to the City Council for more time amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Hollander wants to build the new hotel, a Marriott brand, at the site of The Ship Inn restaurant, a plot of land off Second Street between Marine Drive and the Columbia River. The site falls within the Bridge Vista section of the city's Riverfront Vision Plan directing development along the waterfront.
The permits are set to expire in late December unless Hollander can get an extension. His attorney, Steven Hultberg, argued that the poor economic conditions created by the pandemic make the project eligible for more time.
Megan Leatherman, the city’s community development director, countered that virus restrictions on hotels started 18 months after Hollander’s permits were approved by the City Council in 2018. She cited the Bowline Hotel still under construction near Buoy Beer Co. and the Hilton Home2 Suites moving forward at the former Bayside Sentry Market near the New Youngs Bay Bridge.
“The city finds that the economic effects of the pandemic are temporary and a recovery is now beginning,” she wrote in the city’s denial. “The fact that two other hotel operators have obtained building permits in 2020 and are in the process of construction, provides evidence that economic conditions in the Astoria hotel market do not advise against proceeding with this project.”
Hollander’s attorney argued that the projects started before the pandemic, after which no new hotels have sought building permits.
Leatherman also cited in the denial how Hollander’s group “has literally done nothing to advance this project” in the 18 months since securing permits.
Hollander’s attorney argued that the developer has submitted local and federal permits, signed contracts for geologic and other site reports and begun engineering, site design and construction. He also argued that the city has held back a land use compatibility statement, preventing the developer from securing other state and federal permits for the project.
Hollander gained approval to build the hotel from the City Council in 2018 after appealing denial of the project by the city’s Design Review Commission and the Historic Landmarks Commission.
The debate over the project, along with fears that large hotels could crowd people’s views of the Columbia, galvanized the City Council to amend the Riverfront Vision Plan and lower height and size limits along the waterfront. In the Bridge Vista zone, height limits were reduced from 45 to 28 feet for nonmarine uses, essentially lowering new waterfront buildings from four to two stories.
Leatherman cited the new rules and community concern as part of her discretion to deny the extension for Hollander's project.
“It is likely that the current design of this project would be found to be incompatible and conflict with the height and building massing requirements that now exist in the Bridge Vista Overlay Zone,” she wrote.
Hollander’s attorney argued that Leatherman needed more substantial evidence to exercise her discretion, describing her decision as "improper, incorrect, arbitrary and capricious.”
The City Council will hear Hollander’s appeal Aug. 6. There will be limited, socially distanced seating at City Hall. The public can also participate in the hearing through a Zoom teleconference reached through astoria.or.us.
