JEWELL — Take high school band students who haven’t played together since schools shut down abruptly last spring because of the coronavirus pandemic. Form an ensemble anyway.
Have them practice their parts in separate small cohorts where key sounds and key instruments are missing and everything feels a little off. Then finally get them all together in the school gym so they can try out, in front of a camera, for a spot in the state ensemble and solo championships.
“When we all got together I thought it was going to be a train wreck, honestly,” said Brenna Shaw, a junior who plays clarinet in the Jewell School band.
At the start of the school year, music teacher and band director Cory Pederson had told his students: This is what we're going to do. We're going to practice and learn in small groups. You're not going to hear one another. And we're going to combine it together and it's going to work.
In the video of the performance that ultimately won them a qualifying spot in this year’s state championship competition, the students sit in chairs at a distance from each other and launch into the opening, triumphant volley of “Renaissance Suite” arranged by James Curnow.
The performance is tight, tidy and correct — not an anomaly for a group made up of students who have taken Jewell to state band championships several times in recent years. But it gave Pederson goose bumps.
Despite his determination and his words to the students, he had no idea what to expect when the different cohorts finally rehearsed together as a single ensemble for the first time.
As he listened to them that day, he thought, “Wow, it’s all there.”
Instead of the train wreck Shaw was dreading, here was a real, true musical ensemble, playing together as one.
“All those parts we knew were there and were missing (in practice), we could hear now,” Shaw said. “Everything fell into where it was supposed to be.”
Stands out
Jewell School District stands out among other districts this school year. Because of its small size and remote location, it was able to reopen to students across grade levels in September in ways many others could not. Still, it has been a far from normal year for Jewell students.
For band students, the performance in the gym felt almost like regular, pre-pandemic high school life.
“It was like a moment of relief and normalcy,” Shaw said, adding, “We finally got to have a bit of a normal high school year back just by being able to play with each other.”
This is the first time Jewell has had an ensemble compete and qualify for state.
Normally, the school would try to send a full band, but those competitions were canceled because of the pandemic. The only state competition happening was a solo and ensemble championship. Entries for large ensembles capped at 16 students — the exact number Pederson had in his band class after some seniors graduated early.
Working through musical arrangements in cohorts was difficult for the students and for Pederson.
"You can't work with blend and balance so you do your best with what you already know," he said.
Rehearsing was more individual. Younger students didn't have the benefit of working alongside older, more experienced students who could convey the unspoken side of what it means to participate in the band.
"It was actually really difficult," said Justin Wammack, a sophomore who plays percussion. "As an ensemble, in order to grow and maintain good quality and good sound, you have to be together and constantly listening to everyone."
The necessity of continuing to practice primarily in cohorts means, despite the rare group rehearsal, it is still difficult today, he said.
Short, infrequent group rehearsals can only do so much to smooth things out musically, but it's more than some students ever expected.
"When I heard we were going to have band, I was really wondering how it was going to work with all the regulations and guidelines," said Olivia Swearingen, a junior who plays the flute. "I was a little skeptical."
But when she got into the classroom, she felt safe. And she believes there may be some advantages to practicing in the small groups.
"We were able to work on more individual parts and master those and we wouldn't have been able to do that with the whole band there," Swearingen said. "We learned we all have to have confidence and we can't hide behind anyone."
Not quite the same
This year, there is not quite the same excitement about going to state, students say. Wammack remembers how, in years past, the school bus would explode in a riot of celebration when Pederson would announce that they'd qualified. With the pandemic, there is no travel and the performances are happening in front of a camera in a gym that has been familiar to most of the students since preschool: "We don't get the same experience," Wammack said. "We're in the same spot we've always been."
The usual performance jitters are also missing, and with them a particularly useful tool that can spur the musicians to go "beyond what we feel and what we think we can't do and prove we can make an impact with our music," Shaw said.
Still, said Yvonne Chronister, a sophomore who plays trombone, they are an ensemble. They have made it work. It's not as complete as it used to be; it's certainly not as convenient.
But, she said, "I feel like we've grown a lot as band, as an ensemble. I think it shows through the pandemic. We've still gotten a place in state and we're doing what other schools kind of aren't."
To Pederson and his students, state competitions aren't about winning — although it's nice. They are about showcasing their skills, pushing themselves and being proud of what they achieve.
Pederson made the decision to push for a state competition for several reasons. Championships have always functioned as a sort of carrot: Students would work hard all year, but then they'd get to show off their skills on a large stage.
This year, it is still a carrot. But, even more, Pederson said, "I want people to see something amazing is going on in this little, whatever size room we have in Jewell."