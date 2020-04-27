In Knappa, 'a community labor of love' during the pandemic

When Gov. Kate Brown ordered schools to close in March due to the coronavirus, Jacqueline Whitten, who works at the Knappa School District, knew that more than half of the students rely on the district’s free and reduced lunch program.
For many, it’s their primary meal of the day.
Through Whitten’s roles as a bus driver, leadership adviser and Key Club adviser, she has gotten to know students and their families. “We had to do something to make sure that families who needed it, had the extra support,” she said.
Whitten saw that Courtney Bangs, a local parent and preschool teacher, had created a Facebook group — Knappa Community Helping Hands — for families living in Knappa, Svensen and Brownsmead to support one another.
Within hours after Bangs created the group, Whitten called her and said she wanted to help make sure children are fed.
The two partnered and began organizing volunteers to deliver food and necessities to students and their families during spring break.
After the school district started delivering meals to students daily, Whitten and Bangs decided to focus their efforts on a larger quantity of groceries and necessities once a week to make sure more than 60 families have what they needed.
“When you work in the public school system, you look around and you see that not everybody is in the same boat,” said Bangs, who is running for the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners in the May election . “And not everybody has the same resources, not everybody has the same family dynamics ... You immediately realize, ‘What are these kids going to do?’”
The group placed a donation box in Country Market where people donate money each week. Some people even drop off food donations like frozen meat.
Bangs said they receive anywhere from $500 to $1,000 in donations every week. The school district has also supplied gift cards donated through the Knappa Schools Foundation.
Bangs coordinates the volunteers and picks up food at the regional food bank. She and Whitten deliver food and organize the goods for each family. When volunteer drivers make deliveries on their scheduled routes, they ask people if they have any specific requests.
The list of families has continued to grow as more people are laid off and more people need help.
“And they aren’t necessarily the people who on a normal day would need help,” Whitten said. “During this time ... I feel like you can’t judge people on what things they have and where they live and what things look like from the outside because that’s not always the case on the inside.”
Whitten said a student told one of her teachers that her family was hungry and didn’t have food in the house.
“I filled my car ... with groceries and dropped it off and two of the three younger kids came out and they’re helping me pull all these groceries out and they have the biggest smile on their face. And they’re so happy to see all this food,” Whitten said.
Whitten and Bangs said the deliveries help families maintain a sense of connection and community while they are isolated. Volunteers have also come up with several ways to cheer children up.
On Easter weekend, volunteers prepared Easter bags for all the kids in addition to the regular items.
The week after Easter, Bangs found donated toys at the regional food bank.
“She calls me and she’s like, Jackie, Walmart just dropped off four totes of toys from Easter to the food bank and they are bringing a whole tote out to your house,” Whitten said.
“Literally this huge truck drops off this tote of toys on my patio in front of my house,” she said. “And we were trying to separate out these toys. So, last week kids not only got food, but they got bags of toys with art supplies.”
Bangs also makes visits to elderly residents each week. She delivers food, stamps and other necessities and spends time chatting with them.
“It creates a feeling of camaraderie,” Bangs said. “And I’m hoping it alleviates loneliness and alleviates sadness and anxiety.”
“I’m always waiting for that week that there’s going to be no funds to feed kids,” Whitten said. “And it’s going to devastate me.”
But, so far, Bangs and Whitten have had enough donations. Bangs called the outreach “a community labor of love.”
“I don’t know a lot of the people who are donating,” she said. “We’re not sure who to thank sometimes.”
