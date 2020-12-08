Two sheriff's deputies at the Clatsop County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sheriff Matt Phillips said the deputies tested positive on Monday afternoon and are isolating at home. He said the first deputy to feel ill Saturday afternoon is now symptom free.
"In collaboration with the Public Health Department, we have tested all staff working in the jail and many inmates, with no additional positive cases," Phillips said in an email in response to questions from The Astorian. "We will continue with aggressive COVID testing as recommended by the health department and our medical staff."
The jail in Astoria has been taking precautions to protect staff and inmates from the virus, including masks, temperature checks, isolating new inmates and limiting the number of inmates.
Phillips told The Astorian earlier this year that the sheriff's office worked with the courts to get temporary authority to conditionally release inmates charged with class C felonies and below, except for people charged with crimes related to domestic violence or sex abuse.
Ten inmates were released in March at the onset of the pandemic and two cell blocks were reserved for new inmates.
Law enforcement began using cite and release as opposed to booking people at the jail when possible. Pretrial release procedures also helped the sheriff's office limit the number of inmates.
Programs and visits to the jail were suspended.
Civil liberties advocates and others have urged the state to do more to protect inmates at jails and prisons from the virus. State prisons, in particular, have had some of the largest workplace outbreaks during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.