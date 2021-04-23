Jewell School closed Thursday after four coronavirus cases were reported.
Superintendent Steve Phillips described the cases as three staffers and one student. He said the school will conduct distance learning in the coming week.
The school plans to reopen to in-person instruction on May 3.
In a letter to the Jewell community posted Sunday, Phillips announced that the school’s preschool cohort would temporarily close after a virus case.
He said close contacts would be isolated and quarantined, and that the school would complete a thorough cleaning and sanitation of areas where the person worked.
Phillips announced on Wednesday that the school would close the next day after a sporadic spread of virus cases outside of the preschool cohort.
The school was notified later that night that a freshman student tested positive for the virus.
“We are working closely with the family to ensure that they isolate and stay safe,” Phillips said in a letter posted on Thursday morning. “If you have a freshman in your household please pay close attention to them and any primary symptoms that they may be experiencing. If symptoms arise please contact the health department and get them tested.”
Phillips said that in light of Jewell School getting a fourth case in a matter of four days, and in consultation with the Clatsop County Public Health Department, the Oregon Health Authority and Jewell School board, the school would close to in-person instruction until early May.
A high school track-and-field meet scheduled at the school for Saturday was also canceled.