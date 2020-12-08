A student at Jewell School has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The school district will require some seventh and eighth graders to stay home for the next two weeks, but school will continue as normal for all other students.
In a letter to the community, Superintendent Stephen Phillips said the school district is working closely with the county Public Health Department.
“Each situation calls for different protocols,” he wrote, outlining several different steps the school district will follow after learning of the positive case.
These steps include contact tracing and a deep cleaning of classrooms and common areas in the school.
Phillips told KMUN the virus case involved a student.
Phillips reminded the community to practice good hygiene, stay home if ill and follow safety guidelines such as physical distancing and wearing a face covering.
“We will keep you updated with any new information as it comes out, while meeting the requirements to honor everyone’s right to privacy,” Phillips said.
Because of its small size and rural location, the Jewell School District had been allowed to reopen for in-person instruction across all grade levels in September. School would only be affected if there was a positive virus case in the Jewell area.
As an added precaution, the school district separated students into two different cohorts and staggered the days each cohort was allowed in school buildings.
The virus case will affect cohort B’s seventh and eighth graders, who will temporarily switch to distance learning.
