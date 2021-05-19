Two staff members with Knappa’s Hilda Lahti Elementary School were in quarantine after one person tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a letter sent to the community this week.
Both people had contact with another person outside of school who ended up testing positive for the virus. Both staff members are back at work now, according to Superintendent Bill Fritz.
In a letter to the community, Fritz wrote that “to date, we have not seen any evidence of COVID transmission at the school site at any time during the school year.”
The school district has been able to operate with all students in classrooms for multiple hours a day.