A student at Hilda Lahti Elementary in Knappa tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.
The student’s family said the student tested positive at the end of the school day and had not been showing any symptoms during the day, according to a letter to parents Superintendent Bill Fritz posted on the district's website Tuesday.
While there do not appear to be other virus cases tied to this student case, three students and one substitute teacher are in quarantine, Fritz said.
The school district recently returned to full in-person classes five days a week.
“We are pleased to return to a more normal school model, and we want to remind students and parents that safety protocols must continue to ensure continuation of movement toward a typical school schedule,” Fritz wrote. “This includes proper mask wearing and distancing. Also, please make sure that students avoid coming to school sick.”