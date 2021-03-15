A teacher at the Knappa School District has tested positive for the coronavirus.
In a letter to the community outlining local case metrics last week, Superintendent Bill Fritz also acknowledged there was one employee in quarantine.
“This individual feels fine and we are monitoring for any possible transmission to others,” he wrote. “Thus far, we have not seen any evidence of transmission at the school site.”
But the announcement prompted some concern over the weekend among others who worried about how the school district was responding.
The teacher who tested positive doesn’t know when she contracted the virus, Fritz clarified to The Astorian on Monday.
“So it’s possible she had COVID while at school,” he said. “We don’t know.”
School district employees practice social distancing and wear masks at all times, protocols they have followed since the start of school year, Fritz noted. When the district has a positive case and there is concern about exposure among others on campus, the district works with the Clatsop County Public Health Department and utilizes contact tracing logs.
In this case, the teacher did not fit any of the parameters that would cause school district or public health officials to be concerned about exposure among students and other staff members. To date, nobody else has tested positive either, Fritz noted.
The school district has had around four staff members test positive for the virus this school year.
But, Fritz said, “we’ve seen no community spread inside our school so far.”
Knappa began the school year with some students on campus and has been bringing students back when state guidelines allow. Kindergarten-through-eighth graders are in classrooms daily with nine-through-12th graders following a hybrid model. Some students continue to be enrolled in the district's virtual academy full-time.
District leaders, as well as the leaders of other North Coast school districts, have discussed that reopening schools means there will likely be positive cases among students and staff despite safety protocols enforced on campus and inside school buildings.
Craig Hoppes, the superintendent of the Astoria School District, has cautioned school board members multiple times that administrators can only control so much. When students and staff leave buildings and go about their daily lives, they run the risk of exposure to the virus.
Teachers across North Coast school districts have begun to receive coronavirus vaccines. Many have already received their second doses. Districts have not tracked which teachers opted to get the vaccine.