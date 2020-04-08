You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Lack of testing clouds virus picture on the North Coast

Availability of tests is limited

  • 0

Clatsop County has reported five positive cases of the coronavirus, but the spread of the disease locally is clouded by a lack of testing.

The Oregon Health Authority tracked the results of 221 tests in the county as of Wednesday morning, or about 0.5% of the population. Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and Providence Seaside Hospital, the dominant health care providers on the North Coast, are still mostly only testing people with severe symptoms or who are at greater risk from COVID-19.

Quest Diagnostics

A Quest Diagnostics vehicle parked outside Columbia Memorial Hospital. Quest Diagnostics is a lab that tests for the coronavirus.

The county has not publicly provided an assessment of how many cases of the virus to expect locally, but has pointed to statewide modeling by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. The modeling predicts a peak in daily deaths in Oregon on April 24 and that 172 people will die from the disease statewide by early August.

A study by the University of Texas at Austin examined the potential for outbreaks in counties across the United States. A county with no reported cases has a 9% probability of a growing outbreak. Counties with five reported cases — like Clatsop County — have an 85% probability.

The modelers assumed just 1 in 10 cases are tested and reported given the low testing rates for the virus throughout the nation.

Michael McNickle, Clatsop County’s public health director, believes social distancing has helped keep the local case count low. However, he said the lack of testing is also a contributing factor.

“And unfortunately, we still don’t have testing as advertised at certain levels of governments. It’s just not available yet,” he said.

“I think that we’re looking at it across the board from the 10,000-foot level from all of Oregon. So, Clatsop County in particular, it’s really hard to say. That’s why the lack of testing is difficult for us. If we had the ability to test communitywide we would have a great idea of where we’re at.”

National shortage

There is a national shortage of COVID-19 tests, and to preserve tests and personal protective equipment, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has created guidelines to help hospitals and public health departments decide who to test.

CMH Urgent Care

Columbia Memorial Hospital Urgent Care in Warrenton.

The guidelines list the top three priorities. The first two prioritize people who are hospitalized with severe symptoms, people showing symptoms who are at higher risk for the disease and health care workers and emergency responders with symptoms.

The third priority depends on available resources. It covers anyone showing symptoms in places with a high volume of cases and health care workers and emergency responders regardless if they are showing symptoms.

Columbia Memorial Hospital reported 88 tests for the virus as of Wednesday morning. None of the test results so far have been positive, according to the hospital.

The hospital said in mid-March that it had about 350 testing kits. Nancee Long, the hospital’s director of communications, said they have enough to test people under CDC priorities one and two.

Providence Seaside has been processing tests through a regional laboratory in Portland that is running about 600 tests per day with results in 24 hours. The hospital is also following the CDC’s guidelines when deciding who to test, Mike Antrim, a hospital spokesman, said.

The county’s Public Health Department received an allotment of about 15 tests from the state, which are only being used to test health care workers and emergency responders on a limited basis. The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory sends the county a new test after the county submits one to the lab.

Unable to get tested

Several people have told The Astorian they believe they have been sick with COVID-19 but were unable to get tested locally.

“There are many, many people who have had COVID-19-like symptoms who have been told just to stay home and go through your normal recovery and only if it gets to the point where you have serious complications do they administer the test,” Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones said.

“So I have no doubt that there are many more people that have already had the COVID-19 and are recovered or have it now and haven’t been tested, and they aren’t being tested because there aren’t enough tests.

“But I don’t think this is a problem where Clatsop County needs to stomp its feet and demand more tests. This is a national problem. They just simply aren’t putting out the tests, developing and producing and distributing them quickly enough at the national level.”

Jones said he believes local and state elected officials have done their best and that the county has coordinated well with the state and local hospitals.

“Individual states and individual counties within states should not have to be fighting to get more tests,” he said. “That’s got to be managed centrally at the federal level. The federal government has to procure enough tests and get them distributed to all the states.”

Kathleen Sullivan, the chairwoman of the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, said she believes the county has done everything it can to get more testing.

“But we’re not there yet,” she said. “But I do think social distancing is helping — I really do — and I think we need to keep it up. I think that’s our main weapon against this.”

As of right now, the county does not know when and if more tests will arrive. So the Public Health Department is focusing on the importance of social distancing.

McNickle agreed that it is difficult to determine if the curve is flattening because of the lack of testing. He said it is difficult to say anything with certainty because there are wild cards, including the number of people locally who show no symptoms and may be spreading the virus.

About 25% of people infected in the U.S. may show no symptoms, according to the CDC.

McNickle said the county is afraid of a potential undetected outbreak, but believes social distancing will still prove effective.

He pointed to South Korea as an example, saying the country took somewhat of a draconian approach with social distancing, but it was effective.

“I think even the amount of social distancing we’ve done, hopefully if we can continue for the next few weeks and get through two or three or four more incubation periods — that’s what our model is showing is, it will flatten the curve,” McNickle said.

Tags

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian, covering police, courts and county government. Contact her at 971-704-1724 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

Business Info
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local Sports

Local News