The Liberty Theatre will reopen Friday for a showing of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” the theater’s first event since closing in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The movie, starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers, is the first in a series. Attendance will be limited to 50 people.
“We chose five films to start because licensing agencies have really reduced fees for theaters that are reopening,” Jennifer Crockett, the theater’s executive director, said. “Even if we don’t have full audiences, it’s not a big gamble or risk for the theater. I’m hopeful we’ll break even.”
Attendees are expected to wear a mask and stay 6 feet from each other as a precaution against the virus.
Groups of no more than 10 will be allowed. Tickets will only be sold online, concessions will be set up as no-contact pickups and bathrooms will be cleaned hourly. There will be specific exits and entrances for patrons and the theater will be deep cleaned before and after events.
Movies scheduled through September include “Amazing Grace,” a documentary about Aretha Franklin; “Missing Link,” an animated film about a yeti; “Western Stars,” a Bruce Springsteen concert and biopic; and “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” a Disney film.
“We picked films that are just fun,” Crockett said. “We don’t anticipate that we’re going to sell a lot of tickets anyways. I’ll be surprised if we sell out. The purpose isn’t selling out, it’s coming back and getting some routines established under these new circumstances.”
The Liberty’s staff and a few volunteers have been working to prepare for the theater’s reopening.
“We have to follow a number of guidelines, CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, Oregon guidelines and also group gathering guidelines. We’re combining all three to be safe,” Crockett said. “It’s a pretty heavy lift. We usually have events down to a science.”
A question in a survey to patrons during the Liberty’s closure asked, “Are you ready to come back? What would you like the theater to do to feel safe?” A majority answered they’d consider coming back, Crockett said. The support helped encourage the theater to reopen.
“We want to be mindful and not jump ahead of anyone’s comfort,” Crockett said. “We chose films because it’s really easy to track the path for films. People come in, go to concessions and stay in their seats for the most part.”
The Liberty may also host live performances and the Astoria International Film Festival in October.
“As a musician myself, I don’t know what the vibe is going to be for 50 people to spread out from the stage to the back,” Crockett said. “I want it to be fun for both the performers and the guests so we have to be thoughtful and creative about that.”
Friday’s reopening will mark the completion of the first half of the theater’s renovations. Major improvements include a new box office and concessions stand.
“The first phase, for all intensive purposes, is done except for a few nitpicky things,” Crockett said. “We received lottery funds from the state, which were restricted just to that project. We’ve continued on construction and we’re able to finish a little ahead of schedule because the construction crew didn’t have to work around our event schedule.”
Phase two of the project will include more behind-the-scenes work, like sprucing up an unused space for more dressing rooms. The theater’s staff is working on designs for the project, Crockett said.
“That phase we think will take a little longer. There’s still some foundations and donors interested in capital projects but right now our focus is making sure the theater is sustainable and gets through the pandemic,” Crockett said.
