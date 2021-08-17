Lil’ Sprouts Academy, which provides child care for more than two dozen families in Astoria, will close until September after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, city leaders announced Tuesday.
The city did not provide any more details about the virus case, but in an email to parents, Jonah Dart-McLean, the city's parks director, asked anyone with children who were in care as of Monday to quarantine for 14 days. It is a precautionary measure, he wrote, given that there were “multiple possible avenues for exposure in the facility (such as siblings in different classrooms).”
The closure will affect around 30 children from 27 different families who attend the city-run day care.
Lil’ Sprouts has had staff members out because of exposure to the virus over the past year, but this is the first time a virus case has directly affected operations.
“It’s kind of the human factor of interaction and where people are outside of their time here,” Dart-McLean told The Astorian.
Staff and parents were required to wear masks again inside the academy as of Aug. 10, but the city cannot control what people do outside of the facility.
“If anything,” Dart-McLean said, “I’m actually quite proud of our staff for the measures they’ve taken to prevent this kind of inevitable outcome if you think of wide community spread and work with little kids involved.
“I definitely think it’s a great wake-up call and it shows no one is exempt,” he added. "You can take some really great precautions and you’re still at the mercy of circumstances.”
Coronavirus cases, fueled by the delta variant, have surged in Clatsop County and across Oregon over the past several weeks.
On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority recorded 36 new virus cases in the county after reporting 73 new cases over the weekend.
Since the pandemic began, the county has recorded 1,584 virus cases and 11 deaths.
While Lil' Sprouts is closed, staff plan to sanitize all surfaces, toys and spaces.
The city plans to charge parents a prorated amount for the month, reflecting care time lost because of the closure, and will work to compensate part-time staff who are also impacted.
While the closure represents a significant financial impact, Dart-McLean does not expect it to impact the program in the short term.
Lil’ Sprouts operates at an approximate $25,000 loss per month to the city. It is has long been a program run without a direct expectation of cost recovery, he said.
On Monday, Dart-McLean launched a discussion with the City Council about ways to rethink child care operations at Lil’ Sprouts given the gap between operational and labor costs and revenue. The council anticipates future discussions about potential solutions, including the possibility of a public-private partnership to ease the burden on city resources.
The program also relies heavily on part-time, lower-paid employees and has faced high turnover and difficulty recruiting, particularly in the challenging labor shortage that has emerged from the pandemic.
Still, the city has no plans to stop offering child care, Dart-McLean assured city councilors Monday. Child care remains an essential service in the community, he and city councilors agreed.