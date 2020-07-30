Although the Clatsop County Fair was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fairgrounds won’t be completely empty this summer.
The Junior Market Auction, one of the fair's most popular activities, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday as an in-person, live event. The auction will also be livestreamed through Facebook and YouTube.
An auction committee began planning the event once the county was approved for phase two of Gov. Kate Brown's reopening plan in early June.
Jack Edwards, the committee's chairman, said this year’s auction has been one of the most complicated he’s planned. “It was hard since we don’t have a fair, but I think the participation is going to be good. We’ll find out,” he said.
Attendees will be required to complete a health screening and sign a waiver before entering the auction. People will also have to maintain 6 feet from one another and wear a face covering or mask.
The animals will be sold in the same order as previous years — poultry, goats, sheep, beef, then swine. However, the animal barn will not be open for viewing.
Matt’s Custom Meats will be used for animal processing.
Typically, around 250 animals are entered into the auction, but this year there will be just under 100 because of private sales.
The lower number of participants is a good thing for sellers, making it more likely all of the animals will be sold.
“The kids that did their private sales made it to where we have manageable numbers. If we had to have every kid in there we probably wouldn’t have been able to do it,” Edwards said.
Buyers have been asked to reduce the number of people they bring to the auction, because one of the government restrictions under phase two is to limit outdoor gatherings to 250 people.
The goal of the Clatsop County Junior Market Auction Association is to help support young people who worked hard preparing their livestock for sale.
After a tough year, Edwards hopes for the best on Saturday. "I just hope buyers show up," he said. "We’re going to have animals. We just need buyers.”
