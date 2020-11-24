Volunteers strung holiday lights throughout downtown Astoria last weekend. Santa will take wishes from inside the glass-encased ticket kiosk of the Liberty Theatre from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday and once a week thereafter.
Downtown retailers hope shoppers will think local and help businesses survive a holiday season limited in capacity by the coronavirus pandemic.
Sarah Lu Heath, the executive director of the Astoria Downtown Historic District Association, surveyed 55 businesses on the challenges they face surviving until next summer, when new vaccines against the virus have hopefully returned a sense of normalcy.
“We weren’t particularly surprised that the major obstacles were social distancing rules … and lack of foot traffic as folks stay isolated,” she said.
The closure of restaurants and bars to indoor dining through Dec. 2, meant to stem a spike in virus cases statewide, exacerbated the lack of foot traffic to retailers. In the survey, businesses also worried about general economic uncertainty, a lack of child care for workers, keeping enough cash flow and tightening supply chains that make it difficult to restock after sales.
‘Pins and needles’
Charlotte Bruhn opened her gift store, Luminari Arts, in a new location on Duane Street in January. She closed the store in March because of the government’s restrictions to contain the pandemic and opened back up in May. Business has been down from previous years, Bruhn said, but people are still out shopping, thinking early and local for the holidays.
“We’re now just on pins and needles that we’re going to have to shut down again, watching the numbers (of virus cases), but willing to do so if that’s what it takes,” she said. “Hopefully not in the fourth quarter. For retailers, this is the make-or-break season.”
Late last month, Lisa Parks celebrated the one-year anniversary of Brut Wine Bar, which she opened in a narrow storefront on 10th Street. She celebrated alone, unable to provide safe, socially distanced seating in such a small, underventilated space.
During the pandemic, Parks has transitioned into a to-go wine shop, trying to keep a hold on customers until they can again sit down for a glass of vino. She feels fortunate being able to retail wine, calling on customers to support other bars and restaurants through to-go orders.
“Don’t shop the big stores,” Parks said she stresses to customers. “They don’t need our money this year. It’s shopping local. You can get that same bottle of wine from me.
“I plan on having it be a bar again some day,” she said. “It’s going to take the vaccine, and it’s going to take people behaving.”
Pete Gimre, the owner of Gimre’s Shoes, kept his stock up and cut expenses to stay afloat. He runs the store mostly by himself, with some part-time help Thursday through Saturday. He canceled the store’s 128th anniversary sale last month and other holiday promotions, limited to six people in the store at a time for social distancing and worried about restocking after a rush.
Sales of dress shoes cratered with the lack of public gatherings, Gimre said, although outdoor footwear has been strong with social distancing. He stayed away from online sales, noting a return rate of up to 40% and difficulties shipping. Gimre now hopes for a rush for Black Friday.
“Typically, this week is the biggest week of the year, times two or three over any other week of the year,” he said. “I’ll take a huge hit this week compared to years past, but again, it’s just the new reality.”
Shop early, shop local
David Reid, the executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, said experts in the retail industry caution earlier shopping with tightening supply chains.
“Shop early, shop often, shop local,” he recently told a meeting of downtown merchants. “You want to get there now, because the fact is that your store may not be able to restock what they have in. If they’ve got it in now, and you see it, get it.”
The downtown association and the chamber have pushed shoppers to avoid crowds in larger stores and think local when buying gifts. They have marketed Plaid Friday, an alternative to Black Friday, over the past 12 days of Plaid.
Reid dons a Christmas-themed onesie, posting pictures at local businesses as part of the #ShopLocalElf social media campaign.
The groups partnered on Discover Downtown, a mobile-friendly walking map launching Dec. 7 on experience.travelastoria.com.
The interactive map will guide shoppers on a tour of downtown. For each unique purchase, shoppers enter a weekly prize drawing and for a grand-prize getaway the downtown association partnered with sister organization Main Street McMinnville.
Heath said downtown retailers have gone our of their way to accommodate shoppers during the pandemic, taking appointments during off-hours and phone orders for those unable to come inside. Beyond the safety measures, the downtown association has pushed a more fundamental message of survival.
“Put your money where your heart is,” Heath said of this year’s holiday shopping season. “We know a lot of people just love Astoria and the community that we have here, and how unique and interesting it is. And we want to make sure that all of these wonderful places exist come vaccination season.”
