You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Local distillers turn spirits into hand sanitizer to help with virus response

Making do in a crisis

  • 0
Hand sanitizer
Buy Now

Pilot House Distilling made hand sanitizer by following the World Health Organization’s guidelines.

 Hailey Hoffman/The Astorian

Local emergency responders, city governments and caregivers took delivery Friday afternoon of Pilot House Distilling’s newest product: 160-proof hand sanitizer, made to the specifications of the World Health Organization.

The Astoria distillery joined a growing number across the nation supplying hand sanitizer for essential workers and at-risk populations during the coronavirus pandemic, sending out the first shipment of around 300 gallons.

Filling
Buy Now

Justin Cross fills gallon jugs with hand sanitizer. Pilot House Distilling in Astoria began producing sanitizer to support community need. 

Pilot House, co-owned by some of the leadership team at Buoy Beer Co., had been making sanitizer for Buoy for a couple of weeks, said Larry Cary, a founder and co-owner of the distillery. He has since mostly abandoned making spirits and turned his efforts toward sourcing ingredients for and making sanitizer.

“People were requesting it … it was time to do something,” Cary said.

David Kroening, the general manager of Buoy Beer and co-owner of Pilot House, reached out to Astoria, which in turn put him in touch with Tiffany Brown, Clatsop County’s emergency services manager. The county receives federal reimbursement for emergency expenses relating to the coronavirus, including hand sanitizer.

Brown reached out to local hospitals, emergency responders, city governments and care centers to see what they needed. Friday’s shipment is supplying local care centers, the county and several city governments.

“We’re just now starting to monitor the burn rate of things,” Brown said. “And that’s a separate, broader issue — not just hand sanitizer. In order to get the federal supplies delivered to the state or to the local government, we need to start providing them with better projections about how much we think we’re going to need.”

Filling up
Buy Now

Gallon bottles are filled with Pilot House Distilling hand sanitizer.

The hand sanitizer is not yet available for sale to the public. Pilot House wanted to make sure emergency responders and other critical services were supplied, Kroening said.

Government restrictions on bars and restaurants have hurt demand for craft liquor and beer and have led many distilleries toward making hand sanitizer. Federal and state authorities have made it easier to make the switch. The $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress exempted distilleries from paying excise taxes for producing hand sanitizer with denatured alcohol.

The Oregon Distillers Guild is trying to help coordinate getting resources to the right place amid an overtaxed supply chain with everyone searching for the same ingredients. Ethanol has been the most challenging to source, Cary said, leaving Pilot House with the difficult decision of whether to redistill its processed spirits for the sanitizer.

“At this point, if it becomes such a necessity, we’ll just use the spirits,” he said, adding a bit of humor. “Sanitize it from the outside. If not, you can drink the booze and sanitize from the inside.”

Ready for distribution
Buy Now

Mike Cox, left, labels the bottles of hand sanitizer while Larry Cary loads them into boxes for distribution. 

Tags

Edward Stratton is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 971-704-1719 or estratton@dailyastorian.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Coronavirus Sections

Business Info
Get breaking news!

Coronavirus FAQ

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Can I get COVID-19 from my pets or other animals?

There is no reason at this time to think that any animals, including pets, in the United States might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. To date, CDC has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States.

Pets have other types of coronaviruses that can make them sick, like canine and feline coronaviruses. These other coronaviruses cannot infect people and are not related to the current COVID-19 outbreak.

However, since animals can spread other diseases to people, it’s always a good idea to practice healthy habits around pets and other animals, such as washing your hands and maintaining good hygiene.

Should I avoid contact with pets or other animals if I am sick with COVID-19?

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the new coronavirus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets.

What about imported animals or animal products?

CDC does not have any evidence to suggest that imported animals or animal products pose a risk for spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

What precautions should be taken for animals that have recently been imported from outside the United States?

At this time, there is no evidence that companion animals, including pets and service animals, can spread COVID-19. As with any animal introduced to a new environment, animals recently imported should be observed daily for signs of illness. If an animal becomes ill, the animal should be examined by a veterinarian. Call your local veterinary clinic before bringing the animal into the clinic and let them know that the animal was recently imported from another country.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local Sports

Local News