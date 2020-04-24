Local lenders hopeful for second round of virus relief

The $350 billion in the first round of the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program to help during the coronavirus pandemic dried up quickly.
Small businesses filed suit against several major banks involved in the federal program, claiming lenders prioritized larger loans that favored their bottom lines over Main Street.
After helping local firms secure millions in the first round, local lenders and business advisers are trying to get more in the queue for a new $321 billion infusion expected to become available soon.
The paycheck program provides forgivable loans for small businesses to keep or rehire employees during coronavirus-related restrictions. Businesses bring a year’s worth of payroll information to local lenders, who apply with the Small Business Administration.
The Clatsop Small Business Development Center has heard from hundreds of local businesses seeking help. Business adviser Jessica Newhall said the group can’t direct clients toward banks, but keeps them informed of the easiest path to money.
“Frankly, it worked in a lot of cases,” she said. “We had clients who we were able to shepherd to lenders who were able to make more decisions here locally, versus through some of the national portals. We saw companies from … two-, three-, four-person enterprises up to larger businesses get access to the funding.”
At a recent Astoria City Council meeting, Kevin Leahy, the director of the small business center, said one local business got $384,000 from the paycheck program.
But the first round of the paycheck program left small businesses fuming over how banks handled the forgivable loans. Small business owners sued Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo, claiming they prioritized larger loans with larger companies that would provide more lucrative commissions to bankers.
Pete Gimre, owner of the 128-year-old Gimre’s Shoes, has been running the shop by himself since laying off his staff of four so they could collect unemployment. He recently found out his application for the paycheck program had been approved, but is still waiting for the next round of funding to hopefully rehire his staff.
Gimre echoed complaints that large businesses have been prioritized with the disaster loans and paycheck program.
“I give credit to the local bank, the local community bank … but once you got beyond the size of the local banks, it got tough for small businesses to get in that first round,” he said.
Gimre said the Small Business Administration has shown its true colors in looking out for larger companies while giving the shaft to Main Street.
The newest $484 billion coronavirus relief plan approved by Congress would add $321 billion to the paycheck program, $60 billion of it reserved for lending by smaller depository institutions, credit unions and community financial institutions.
Wauna Federal Credit Union saw money in the first iteration of the paycheck program run out within a day of its accepting applications. Debi Smiley, the chief marketing officer for Wauna, said the lender has been busy preparing the 30 or so members who reached out initially to get in the queue for the second round of funding.
“I’m very hopeful,” said Pam Weller, an assistant vice president of commercial lending at Wauna who is overseeing paycheck program applications. “I’m very anxious for the site to come back up and say, ‘Hey, we’re receiving applications,’ so that we can help some of our small businesses.”
