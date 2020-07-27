Cinthia Inzunza, who has run the Una Ves Mas Mexican Restaurant on Broadway in Seaside for three years, laid off her staff as the state restricted indoor dining and leisure travel to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
She tried a to-go service with her husband but eventually shut down for two months, unable to cover her overhead. Inzunza restarted when Clatsop County entered the first phase of reopening. But she has avoided applying for federal aid to rehire her employees, fearful of owing the government money when her business is already struggling to survive.
Clatsop Economic Development Resources identified Inzunza’s and 36 other local businesses and community groups that have so far fallen through the cracks of federal aid, awarding them nearly $120,000 in state Small Business Relief Fund grants.
The Oregon Legislature and Gov. Kate Brown allocated $5 million from the state’s general fund and another $5 million from other Business Oregon programs into the Small Business Relief Fund. The grant money is targeted for people who had not received any federal aid through outreach like the Paycheck Protection Program, a low-interest loan that becomes a grant when used for covering payroll.
Clatsop Economic Development Resources — the county’s economic development group, run through Clatsop Community College — received $120,000, and in less than a month awarded businesses between $2,500 and $5,000. The business group recently acquired another $230,000 to give out to businesses in need.
“The priority for us going into this was to get the funds in people’s hands as quickly as possible,” said Meyer Freeman, an adviser with the business group, who helped process applications.
The college’s staff spread the money around the county to restaurants, bed-and-breakfasts, retail shops, salons, barbershops, tour guides and others hit by the slowdown. The Lower Columbia Hispanic Council was enlisted to help find Latino-owned businesses, which made up nearly one-quarter of the awardees. Two-thirds of the businesses were owned by women.
Staying afloat
Inzunza said the grant is helping keep her afloat even as she and other restaurateurs worry about being shut down again because of rising coronavirus infection rates.
“I probably should have sought help earlier,” Inzunza said. “Thank God people were very supportive. Our locals were supportive. Even when we were just doing takeout and delivery, they were supportive. It just wasn’t enough, because we need the tourists. This is a tourist town.”
Lori Beth Kulp, who runs Lor’s Tours whisking around cruise ship passengers and other groups, saw most of her business evaporate with the loss of cruise ships at the Port of Astoria due to the virus. She applied for state unemployment benefits for sole proprietors and disaster relief from Cannon Beach, Travel Oregon and other groups, but to no avail. She received $2,700 through the Business Oregon grants.
“It will help me to stay afloat, basically,” she said. “That’s my main revenue stream, my business.”
Vanessa and James Kincheloe had planned on a grand opening in February for Kut & Shave Barbers on Commercial Street. Instead of a grand entrance, the shop only recently opened in earnest, with enhanced sanitation and by appointment only. The more than $3,700 in local relief funding was a godsend after losing their walk-in business, Vanessa Kincheloe said.
“We did attempt to try and receive some assistance — never heard back,” she said. “It was a very discouraging process. We were really disappointed, especially because we’re a small business and had put so much into it. We’re really concerned about an inability to be able to continue.”
The grants also reached nonprofits and community groups that lost event revenue with government restrictions on gatherings. Jessamyn West, an Astoria city councilor and general manager of the Astoria Arts and Movement Center, helped several of her building’s nonprofit dance and theater tenants access the small grants.
“I can tell you that they were literally in tears when they found out,” West said. “These are businesses that have received zero support from the (federal) funding, so it was a lifeline for them.”
The North Coast Food Web, a nonprofit connecting consumers with farmers and other local food makers, received $2,500 to mitigate the loss of revenue from classes and other events.
Jessika Tantisook, the food web’s executive director, said her group had received some emergency funding from the Columbia Pacific Coordinated Care Organization for providing food to Medicaid recipients but had been denied emergency funding from the county. The group’s accountant advised against going into the Paycheck Protection Program because of uncertainty over what would be forgivable, she said.
New round of grants
Clatsop Economic Development Resources has received another $230,000 from state and regional partners to pass out in grants. Freeman said there appears to be demand, based on people reaching out after the deadline for the initial grants.
“The Lower Columbia Hispanic Council has said they definitely think there’s additional demand,” he said.
Kevin Leahy, the executive director of Clatsop Economic Development Resources, said his group is trying to streamline the application process in Spanish, confident there are more Latino businesses in need of support.
Leahy’s group will also oversee $150,000 in countywide business relief grants from Business Oregon that Astoria has applied for and expects to reach between 60 and 100 business owners. He is hopeful such future grant opportunities will also be available to businesses that have received federal aid but need more help.
“At the end of the day, if there’s too many stipulations, businesses are not going to apply,” Leahy said of business relief. “But I think there’s enough on the table.”
