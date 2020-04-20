Loss of lodging taxes over virus a blow to city budgets

Cities on the North Coast have outlawed short-term lodging and pleaded with tourists to stay home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
But entering budget season, local governments face millions of dollars in lost lodging tax revenue that, along with an uncertainty about property taxes, has leaders wondering how to continue operations with no clear source of state or federal support.
Seaside, by far the city most dependent on tourism, estimates that more than $1 million will be lost in lodging taxes through the end of the fiscal year in June. Astoria estimates a loss of around $500,000, while Warrenton projects $250,000.
Warrenton, where Mayor Henry Balensifer said visitors at Fort Stevens State Park and private campgrounds can double the city’s population, was the first to ban recreational camping, short-term rentals and hotel stays for all but essential workers. The city also stopped disconnecting water and sewer for customers with late payments, costing it an estimated $20,000, and has frozen utility rates and other fees.
Gov. Kate Brown has eased requirements on holding budget meetings but has kept the same June 30 deadline for cities to have new spending plans.
Warrenton City Manager Linda Engbretson, used to austerity without the pandemic, said the city’s proposed budget was an estimated $115,000 in the hole, including the departments’ various asks and losses from coronavirus.
Staff have cut new police and fire vehicles, along with badly needed administrative help, in an attempt to cobble together a balanced budget to the City Commission on May 16. They’re planning to begin the new fiscal year with $50,000 in reserve, compared to $110,000 this fiscal year. That beginning balance has to get the city through the first several months of the fiscal year before property taxes start coming in, said April Clark, the city’s finance director.
“That’s another concern, is we don’t know how people are going to react to this, whether or not they’ll be able to make their tax payments in November,” Engbretson said. “It takes three years for the county to foreclose, so if you’re behind on everything, you may choose to put food on your table rather than pay property taxes.”
Cuts are coming
In a recent Astoria City Council meeting, City Manager Brett Estes echoed Engbretson’s comments about the uncertainty over property taxes on top of the loss in lodging taxes. The city has taken the route of creating a similar proposed budget to this year’s, with a prioritized list of cuts to account for a loss of revenue.
“We know that we’re going to have to come back with some revised budgets at some point next (fiscal) year,” said Susan Brooks, Astoria’s director of finance. “Because there are just too many unknowns to be reasonably close.”
Asked where the cuts might likely come from, Estes said parks facilities, including the Astoria Aquatic Center, likely won’t restart for some time, first because of social distancing orders and later because of the lack of lodging taxes and fee revenue.
“The sheer number of part-time individuals that we have running our parks department for a city of 10,000 … we rely on a lot of labor to run that department,” Estes said.
The city will have to take a hard look at when and to what degree it can reopen facilities, Estes said.
The city will cut consultants meant to help with updating various code amendments, Estes said, while inevitably dipping into its ending fund balance to make ends meet.
Seaside has chosen to deplete its lodging tax reserve fund to provide local relief. The city recently announced around $1 million in support, including $50 water bill credits for property owners, grants of up to $4,000 for businesses and no lodging taxes the first quarter of the calendar year.
“We’re a town that has always welcomed people,” City Manager Mark Winstanley said during a recent City Council meeting. “And we want to come back and welcome people in the future. For that to take place, we have to have hotels, motels and vacation rental dwellings survive in this area.”
In Cannon Beach, businesses and the government are already seeing big losses. City councilors are weighing a request by hoteliers to waive lodging taxes for several fiscal quarters. If the city does that, City Manager Bruce St. Denis said, it will need a loan to continue city operations.
Oregon is facing a severe recession that state funding models show could cut state revenue by as much as $5 billion over the next two budget cycles.
“We’re not set up for an extreme hit,” Josh Lehner, an economist with the state Office of Economic Analysis, told The Oregonian. “We’re set up for an average hit.”
Federal relief
The state is expecting more than $1 billion in federal relief and has more than $3 billion in its rainy day fund. But how badly the state budget is hit depends on whether the coronavirus is a temporary blow to this fiscal quarter or a continuing nuisance that reemerges to slow the economy.
How the state’s challenges will affect cities is unknown, Brooks said.
“We do participate in shared revenues, and that includes cigarette taxes, and liquor licenses, and we also have a local marijuana tax,” she said. “The fuel tax, there’s going to be some impacts to that.”
The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,956 cases and 75 deaths from the coronavirus as of Monday morning.
The health authority tracked 366 test results in Clatsop County, including six positive cases.
Most of the municipal relief in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress is going to cities with populations greater than 500,000. Smaller cities are pinning their hopes on the Coronavirus Community Relief Act, introduced earlier this month to provide around $250 billion to municipalities below 500,000 people.
“Small and rural communities across the nation either will face, or have already faced, enormous economic burdens and costs in an effort to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich, a New Mexico Democrat, said when introducing the bill. “It is crucial that we provide the same direct emergency assurances to smaller towns, counties and cities and grant them the same stability that we are providing our larger metropolitan areas.”
