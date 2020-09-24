Pacific Seafood temporarily suspended operations and will test all workers at the Warrenton plant for the coronavirus after 77 tested positive, the largest workplace outbreak in Clatsop County during the pandemic.
The seafood processor used a private laboratory earlier this week to conduct testing of about 160 workers.
“Out of an abundance of caution, and to provide peace of mind for our team members, we have made the choice to expand testing to all workers at the plant and will conduct approximately 140 more tests on Thursday and Friday," John King, the general manager at the Warrenton plant, said in a statement. "Based on past experience with widespread testing, we anticipate this next phase of testing may also include a large number of asymptomatic positive tests results."
King tied the new virus cases among Pacific Seafood workers to what he described as "Labor Day social activities."
None of the workers who tested positive have been hospitalized, according to the county.
The Oregon Health Authority, as part of an agreement with the county and Pacific Seafood earlier this summer, is responding to the outbreak.
"The company has been cooperating fully with the state, which helps investigators and contact tracers identify new cases and their close contacts, get them isolated and quarantined, and prevent further spread of the virus," Jonathan Modie, a spokesman for the health authority, said in an email.
He said there has been a mix of symptomatic and asymptomatic cases at Pacific Seafood and that a more precise number of people affected by the outbreak will be detailed in the health authority's weekly virus report next week.
In June, the county was approved to move into phase two of Gov. Kate Brown's reopening plan from government restrictions meant to contain the spread of the virus. Some public schools on the North Coast opened the school year this month with in-person classes under metrics set by the state to track the risk of the virus.
The Warrenton-Hammond School District announced that it will close school buildings Friday following the outbreak.
"Any sudden increase in cases can affect a county’s phased reopening status, and a sudden increase, particularly of sporadic cases (those not traced to a source) — a sporadic case rate of 50 or more per 100,000 people in the last two weeks, and the county has had more than five sporadic cases in the last two weeks — can cause a county to be placed on the state’s watch list," Modie said.
The new outbreak revived questions about oversight at seafood processors, which have accounted for a disproportionate share of the county's virus cases. Three seafood processors in the county — Pacific Seafood, Bornstein Seafoods and Da Yang Seafood — have had outbreaks during the pandemic.
The Astorian, through emails and other documents obtained through the state's public records law, has reported that the county was warned about the potential risk at seafood processors soon after an emergency was declared over the virus in March. The county has said that the state has primary responsibility over the processing plants.
Michael McNickle, the county's public health director, said Thursday he was surprised by the number of workers at Pacific Seafood who have tested positive for the virus. He said there are some differences over the roles and responsibilities of the county and the Oregon Health Authority in responding to the new cases.
In May, an outbreak at Pacific Seafood in Warrenton was tied to 15 cases — 11 workers and four contacts.
Another worker at Pacific Seafood tested positive in late June, prompting a clash between the county and the seafood processor over whether other workers should quarantine or continue working at the plant. The Oregon Health Authority took over contact tracing and other response measures after that dispute.
McNickle said the health authority has conducted contact tracing at the seafood processor and shared the data with the county. He said that as of Thursday morning, the health authority wanted the county to conduct contact tracing on the new virus cases.
"We're pushing back and saying, 'No, you guys need to do the contact tracing,'" he said. "So we're going to have a pow wow and talk about your roles and responsibilities and who's going to do what, because OHA can't just push that onto us and say, 'Here you go, these are your cases.' We need to have a bigger discussion than that."
In early September, McNickle disclosed that a worker at Pacific Seafood tested positive for the virus. He said he does not know if that case is connected to the new outbreak and has no awareness of what Pacific Seafood and the state have been doing in the two weeks since the case was made public.
This week, in a weekly report on workplace outbreaks, the Oregon Health Authority listed eight virus cases at Pacific Seafood in Warrenton.
Other outbreaks
Earlier in the pandemic, Pacific Seafood, a Clackamas-based company that plays a dominant role in the fishing industry on the West Coast, had one of the largest workplace outbreaks in Oregon. The health authority tied the outbreak at the company’s Newport plants in June to 187 cases.
An outbreak at the company's Clackamas operation in July and August was tied to 14 cases, according to the state, while an outbreak in Coos County was linked to six cases.
County Commissioner Mark Kujala, who represents Warrenton, called the latest outbreak "shocking" and said the county and local hospitals met Thursday to solidify plans for a potential surge in hospitalizations.
Warrenton Mayor Henry Balensifer said he is concerned about what the outbreak might mean countywide.
"When the state took over (Pacific Seafood) and made them kind of special characters out of the entire fish processing sector — because county was able to deal with Bornstein and Da Yang individually — the fact that the state had to get involved with (Pacific Seafood) ... concerns me," the mayor said.
"My concern was ... the manner in which the company engaged with the county was ... not the same as Da Yang and Bornstein's, and required the state to become involved, which has now made it so that the state is the primary on all of that.
"And that concerns me in terms of being able to manage the situation locally. We have a county health department for a reason and ... the state agencies haven't exactly been performing up to par on pretty much any cylinder right now.
"I can't say that I have a whole ton of happiness or confidence in state-level performance right now. County has been very communicative with me and with the city, and county is doing all they can to ensure that what they can do, they do do. We look forward to continuing that partnership with the county. It is my hope that the company will take this as serious as the numbers suggest.
"But at this point, it's out of local control."
Community spread
Balensifer said the hope is to contain the community spread of the virus.
"It is my hope that we can continue to work with our local partners to contain this and that we can do all we can to make sure that this doesn't turn into a community spread and hopefully maintain our phase two placement, but that's not a decision locally," the mayor said.
"The state doesn't really communicate at all to the city related to these issues. We hear it from county, who, of course, hears it from the state. So, I do wish that the state would do a bit more to work with local jurisdictions that way."
Balensifer referred to the dispute between the county and Pacific Seafood after a worker from Moldova on a federal H-2B visa tested positive for the virus in late June.
"We dodged a bullet with the Moldavian incident," he said. "And it looks like practices haven't changed. But really, that's on the state right now."
The Oregon Health Authority reported 31,865 cases and 539 deaths from the virus statewide as of Thursday morning.
The health authority tracked 5,540 test results in Clatsop County, including 131 of the positive cases.
