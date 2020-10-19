Rick Krane, the pastor at Covenant Community Church in Manzanita, said he has been erring on the side of caution through the coronavirus pandemic, so when he tested positive for the virus in August, he tried to trace back where he might have been exposed.
The Nehalem man suspects it may have been while he was shopping with his wife, Jean, in Warrenton.
Krane's symptoms became worrisome, especially given his underlying health conditions.
He developed a fever and was having trouble breathing when his wife took him to Adventist Health Tillamook. From there, he was taken to Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, where he was hospitalized for more than a month.
He was the first reported hospitalization from the virus in Tillamook County.
Krane's wife did not test positive for the virus and neither did anyone at Covenant Community Church, the congregation he has led for three decades.
"I just want to give some hope for people," Krane said. "There's so much fear and fear is not a good master to make decisions with, facts are. And people need to understand the magnitude — that this is very, very serious. This is not a hoax. But when we are given into fear, we treat each other fearfully and we lose our sense of centeredness.
"I was so fearful when I came in here, all I kept on saying is, 'Am I going to die?' And I'm a Christian, I'm a pastor — I know where I'm going. But all that fear was just poured all over me.
"And what they told me was, 'Rick, you're going to have to just wait for your body's need for the oxygen to go down.'"
Recovery
Krane has lost 60 pounds and has been recovering at home since he returned on Sept. 21. He said his doctor recommended he convalesce three days per every one day he was in the hospital.
He is happy to be home, but his biggest fear now is that his lungs will be left seriously damaged. He is also still processing the trauma of the experience.
Krane described himself as an extrovert and said it was difficult not seeing his wife and friends while he was in the hospital.
"I have had the most excellent care and being loved by the staff," he said. "When they finally took me off of the machine, the staff was standing out of the window cheering."
He said he also felt the support of his congregation, which is made up of people living in Clatsop and Tillamook counties.
"We're a Latino American church. So the Latino families have been very, very scared because COVID has ... really gone through Latino communities like a wood burn.
"Church isn't just a Sunday thing ... You can connect with people, not just people of faith, but people of encouragement. We've isolated ourselves so bad, but there's ways to go ahead and do it. So we work really hard. We have text groups sending pictures back and forth, little videos of each other telling jokes. We pray a lot for each other per request. We have people struggling."
Alex and Jennifer Cabezon, Youth with a Mission missionaries, have been leading services while Krane heals.
"There was a certain level of caution, but then once Rick was in the hospital, it was like, 'Oh, my gosh, this has come to our doorstep now,'" Jennifer Cabezon said. "This is not just something that's happening in the news."
She said the fact that no one else at the church tested positive for the virus shows that taking proper precautions works.
"What one person does affects others," she said. "And so that's where we have to put our own comfort zone, opinions aside and go, 'Yeah, I'm responsible for my community. I'm responsible for my neighbors. I'm responsible for my kid's school and for their health and for my church.' I'm responsible to take them into consideration, and do what I can to keep everybody safe.
"I'm 40, I'm in fairly good health, I don't feel super in danger, but I care about the people around me, and so it does make me be more cautious."
A balance
Cabezon said there is a balance leading the church because people don't all agree on the virus precautions. However, she said she is proud of the congregation for respecting one another and their ability to place the safety of the people around them above any inconveniences and discomfort.
"If you go on Facebook, it seems like we can't do that," she said, adding that it is neat to see a small, local church be an example of what it looks like to get along with each other and stay united even with differing opinions.
"To me, that's been very encouraging because I feel like it will kind of on a small-scale level, bridge those divides of differing political or whatever opinions."
Krane said that although most people with the virus are not hospitalized and are recovering at home, he continues to urge people to be diligent about the precautions.
"Anybody dying is a horrible thing, but it isn't necessarily a death sentence" he said. "But people need to understand that it is very, very dangerous."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.