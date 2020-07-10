And just like that, suddenly it seemed like everyone was walking around with face masks.
A family paused in front of Purple Cow Toys on Commercial Street to figure out who was going inside. One boy adjusted the disposable mask his mother fished out of her purse. Several blocks down, a man pulled a red bandanna that was loosely tied around his neck up and over his nose before he stepped up to order food at Busu’s takeout window on 11th Street.
Friends sitting outside Reach Break Brewing on Duane Street kept their masks in place throughout their visit, except to quickly sip the beer brought to them by a server who remained masked for her entire shift. Inside Safeway one morning, customers were masked and most kept their distance from each other; one man wandered the aisles with his mask pulled down from his face.
It has been just over a week since Gov. Kate Brown's mandate requiring people in Oregon to wear masks in indoor public spaces to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Health experts say masks are an important preventative measure, but, like many aspects of the pandemic, the guidance has become politicized.
For many businesses in Astoria, the state requirement removed a burden from their shoulders as the economy reopened and the North Coast once again filled up with visitors.
Ahead of the July 1 mandate, a number of downtown businesses had already asked customers to don masks before entering stores, to mixed results. Some — like the Astoria Co+op — required it. Now, they have taken down the personal pleas taped to their doors and replaced them with variations of “Masks required by state order.”
Lisa Reid, the owner of Lucy’s Books, was among those who had asked customers to wear masks. Before July 1, customers sometimes breezed past her sign and she’d have to call a reminder from behind the clear plastic divider installed in front of the register. Now, customers enter with their masks already in place.
“It was like, OK, this is what we do now,” Reid said.
But there has been pushback against wearing masks, with some people contending that the mandate impinges on their personal freedom.
Masks are also not always readily available to everyone, especially those with limited resources.
Filling Empty Bellies, an Astoria nonprofit that provides lunches six days a week to the homeless, as well as other services, has distributed masks at mealtime. Some of the people they work with said they were kicked off of buses when the mask mandate first went into effect, said Erin Carlsen, the nonprofit's director.
"Like with the rest of the population, some wear (the masks) and believe they are effective, and others don't," Carlsen said. "My observation is that most have one that they've been using over and over to get into places and stores."
Clatsop County and local partners distributed more than 22,000 masks for free in June and plan to do so again next week at locations around the county. The KN95 masks are provided by the state for distribution where they are most needed, according to county officials.
Warnings
Astoria police received "a fair amount of calls" about people not wearing masks in businesses ahead of July 1, Police Chief Geoff Spalding said. But since July 1? Crickets.
Police have told business owners to go through a series of steps if a customer enters without a mask. First, ask them to put on a mask. If they don't comply, and there's no medical reason for why they shouldn't wear a mask, you can ask them to leave. If they refuse to leave, the police might become involved.
Police are following the governor's direction to try to educate and warn people before issuing citations.
"To date, we have not done that yet, nor do we hope to," Spalding said.
Locally, there has been some grumbling about the mask rule, but it has not led to any tense interactions for bartender Zach Tuter at the Chart Room.
“But I’m a pretty big guy,” he said, “so that usually keeps stuff from happening.”
He knows some of his female co-workers dealt with pushback from customers ahead of the state mandate, though.
The Chart Room, a tiny bar sandwiched between Vintage Hardware and Astoria Brewing Co., is very much a local spot. In pre-coronavirus days, it was a place people might go after they finished a restaurant or bar shift. Now, there are dividers between booths and people aren’t allowed to go up to the bar except to order their drink.
Wearing a mask for a shift and interacting with customers who are also wearing masks is uncomfortable and occasionally awkward, Tuter admitted. There are perks, though. Bars like the Chart Room often collected a crowd and a bartender working alone or with a small support staff would have to hustle to keep up with orders and conversations.
“Honestly, it’s a little bit quieter,” Tuter said. “You have more time to think.”
Precautions
But even the best precautions have not prevailed.
Eleventh Street Barber temporarily closed after a customer called to let owner Sarah Jane Bardy know the customer had been contacted about a possible exposure elsewhere to someone with coronavirus.
The shop had taken numerous precautions, including the installation of a rope barrier at the entrance. Bardy limited the number of people allowed inside at one time. Even ahead of the state's mask mandate, she required everyone to wear a mask. The barbers became adept at directing clients to fold their masks over slightly so they could trim around an ear. Barbers changed their shirts between haircuts and sanitized often.
The closure now is an abundance of caution in response to a situation several degrees removed from the shop, Bardy said, but it’s a decision she stands by.
She checked with her insurance. If someone who had recently been in the shop tested positive for coronavirus — whether they caught it there or not and despite all the precautions Bardy has put in place — she fears a situation where she may be on the hook for covering medical bills.
The other barbers who work as independent contractors out of the shop have had issues securing unemployment benefits. The shop did not receive any small business bailout money.
“I’m torn as to what to do,” Bardy said. “We have to open to keep the business afloat and keep the barbers paid.”
If anything, she wishes the mask requirement had happened earlier.
“It’s unfortunate that the burden was placed on the businesses and their employees for so long,” she said. “As soon as the mandate went into effect, I noticed an immediate difference in the number of people walking around wearing masks.”
