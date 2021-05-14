People who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus can stop wearing masks and social distancing in most settings under new guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday that Oregon will follow the federal guidance and provide updated recommendations for businesses on lifting mask and physical distancing requirements.
“Some businesses may prefer to simply continue operating under the current guidance for now, rather than worrying about verifying vaccination status, and that’s fine,” the governor said. “Oregonians now have a choice of how to protect themselves and others from COVID-19: either get vaccinated, or continue wearing a mask and following physical distancing requirements.
“The new CDC guidance makes clear that vaccines are the best tool to protect yourself, and everyone around you. Vaccines are also the fastest way to get back to doing the things we all love, and to returning to a sense of normalcy.”
The Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce said in a Facebook post Friday the new mask guidance from the CDC was unexpected and asked that people be patient with businesses.
“It may take some time for businesses to adopt procedures to implement the changes,” the chamber said. “Please have patience and understand that businesses may continue to request masks for all customers until they know more.”
The CDC outlined a few exceptions in the new guidance, and will continue requiring people to wear a mask and socially distance on public transportation, in hospitals and health care clinics, correctional facilities and long-term care facilities.
Nothing is changing for schools this school year, Brown said, and she expects staff and students to continue to wear masks and physically distance.
She said the new guidance from the CDC is “yet another sign that, if we all continue to do our part, the pandemic is coming closer to an end.”
On Tuesday, Brown announced plans to lift most risk level restrictions statewide once 70% of Oregonians 16 and older receive their first vaccine doses against the virus.
Counties where 65% of people 16 and older have received at least one dose will have the option of moving to lower risk beginning May 21.
Margo Lalich, Clatsop County’s interim public health director, expects the county will meet that metric by the end of the month. The county will be at high risk through Thursday.
As of Friday, 32,300 vaccines have been administered in Clatsop County and 14,855 people were fully vaccinated. The county’s goal to reach herd immunity against the virus is vaccinating 27,533 people, or 70% of the population.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave Pfizer emergency approval of its vaccine Monday for children 12 to 15.
The county will administer the two-dose vaccine at clinics in Astoria on Saturday and Seaside on May 22 to 12- and 17-year-olds and their families.
The county’s vaccine task force has begun to wind down mass vaccination clinics because of lower turnout. The task force is seeking new ways to reach people who are either hesitant about vaccination or simply haven’t yet made an appointment by reducing barriers.
The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available through Providence Seaside Hospital and Columbia Memorial Hospital primary care clinics. People can also receive vaccines at pharmacies at Fred Meyer, Safeway, Walmart and Costco.
The task force also plans on hosting more pop-up vaccination clinics throughout the county.
“We’re starting to see that shift of those who have been watching or just adamant they’re not going to get vaccinated — so there are the vaccine hesitant and they’re crossing over and now they’re wanting to get vaccinated,” Lalich said during a county Board of Commissioners work session Wednesday. “And when you think of the size of our population, we’ve given over 30,000 shots in Clatsop County. That’s a lot of vaccinations, right? And so now it’s time to lace it all together and help the community to understand what this return on investment is.
“And one of the most significant ... is that after you get that second dose, your series is complete — or a single dose for Johnson & Johnson two weeks afterwards — if you’re exposed to COVID, you no longer have to quarantine. If you develop symptoms because we do have some breakthrough cases, then you’ll want to get tested. But for small businesses, for employers, that is significant that if your employees are vaccinated, it means that you’re not going to lose part of the workforce if they’ve been exposed to somebody else who’s positive. So there are many pluses, but this is a very significant one that has certainly economic benefits.”