People are required to wear masks in Clatsop County starting Wednesday while in stores and other indoor public spaces to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.
Gov. Kate Brown on Friday afternoon approved the county Board of Commissioners' request to opt in to a mask requirement the governor imposed for seven Oregon counties.
The requirement went into effect on Wednesday for Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Lincoln, Marion and Polk counties.
Brown did not include counties with lower infection rates in her order, but gave counties the ability to opt in to the requirement.
Clatsop County commissioners voted unanimously on Wednesday night to opt in.
"The governor’s office continues to strongly recommend that Oregonians in all counties wear face coverings in public, both indoors and outdoors, especially when 6 feet of distance from other individuals cannot be maintained," Brown's office said in a statement.
"Reopening will only be successful if all Oregonians take steps to help prevent additional infections by wearing face coverings, practicing physical distancing, washing hands and staying home when sick."
Counties have been granted discretion by Brown in how to enforce the mask requirement.
Commissioner Kathleen Sullivan, the chairwoman of the Board of Commissioners, said wearing a mask in public is a small inconvenience that can help protect everyone.
"I take this pandemic very seriously and so I wear a mask because I want to protect the people around me," she said. "I don't want to be a part of the problem."
Sullivan said the county is continuing to work on the education piece of the mask requirement. She hopes wearing a mask in public can become part of people's everyday routine.
