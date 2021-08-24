Gov. Kate Brown has expanded a mandatory mask order to cover most outdoor public settings as the coronavirus spreads across Oregon and hospitals see record numbers of virus patients.
The new rule will go into effect Friday and includes everyone aged 5 and over regardless of whether or not they are vaccinated. Masks will be required in outdoor public situations, including large gatherings. Brown also is recommending masks for private gatherings outdoors, though they are not mandatory.
“The delta variant is spreading fast and wide, throwing our state into a level of crisis we have not yet seen in the pandemic," Brown said in a Tuesday afternoon announcement. "Cases and hospitalizations are at a record high.”
The immediate impact will be on those going to outdoor sports events, fairs and large gatherings. The new rule will be in effect for the Oregon State Fair in Salem that begins Friday and for the Pendleton Round-Up on Sept. 11. Masks will be required for college football games, as well.
Organizers of the Hood to Coast Relay, which takes place this weekend from Mount Hood to Seaside, are also asking participants to take greater precautions.
"We're asking all participants, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks at the race starts, exchanges and finish party," said Dan Floyd, Hood to Coast's chief operating officer. "We also ask them to wear face coverings on the race course, if a safe distance cannot be achieved. We have 200 miles of race course, so we believe a safe distance can be achieved for nearly all of the event."
The Seaside Chamber of Commerce, in a post on Facebook, said all event volunteers will be required to wear masks. "We will also have hand-washing stations and various cleaning supplies to keep our area sanitized. Additionally, we are looking to get plexiglass barriers to protect our staff and volunteers," the post said.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 46 new virus cases in Clatsop County on Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 1,729 virus cases and 13 deaths as of Tuesday.
Mark Kujala, the chairman of the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, again urged people to get vaccinated against the virus.
“We’ve seen a lot of unvaccinated cases come into the hospital and come into Public Health and I think it’s a shame. I think we need to continue to urge folks to get the vaccine so we can curb this tide,” said Kujala, who also serves as the director of the Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation.
“We never saw a surge like we’ve seen. Many of us couldn’t predict the delta variant and how it really changed the game. When we prepared for months and months for a surge that never really came, it’s easy to get complacent and want to move on.
"But, unfortunately, here we are. So we have to go back and do these preventative things and take these measures to curb the spread.”
Oregon's hospitals continue to head toward unknown medical territory as the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients hit 1,000 in a report Tuesday. There were 283 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds as of Tuesday.
The health authority reported just 9% of adult-staffed hospital beds and 7% of adult-staffed ICU beds in the state were available on Tuesday.
Oregon Health & Science University has forecast that the highly contagious delta variant would lead to skyrocketing case rates that won't peak until early September.
Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and Providence Seaside Hospital have restricted visitation to help reduce the virus risk.
Epidemiologists around the nation have noted an increase in infections that cannot be traced to an indoor spread.
“We are starting to see instances where cases are clustering around events, like outdoor music festivals, that happen outdoors,” Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist, said in a statement.
The extension of the mask rules to outdoors mirrors many of the exceptions of the existing indoor mandate.
People do not need to wear masks while drinking, eating or sleeping. Masks are not required for those singing, speaking or otherwise performing in a public setting, during sports games or training. It also has an exception for the homeless.
Because of the speed of the spread of the delta variant, health officials say it is too late for the two-shot Moderna or Pfizer vaccinations to have full effect before the spike moves throughout communities.
The only way to partially blunt the expected peak of infections and hospitalizations is by expanded masking at least until the spike levels out and drops dramatically.
“Masks are a quick and simple tool we can immediately deploy to protect ourselves and our families, and quickly help stop further spread of COVID-19," Brown said.