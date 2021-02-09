People in Clatsop County now have more options for coronavirus testing.
Oregon Health & Science University's mobile testing van began offering drive-thru testing Monday at the county's household hazardous waste facility.
OHSU will provide polymerase chain reaction tests to people 2 months and older from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m every Monday, with the exception of Presidents Day.
People can register and schedule a test online or drop in and register at a booth. Once registered, people will be asked to set up a MyChart account through OHSU's online portal, which is where test results will appear.
OHSU will bill health insurance for people who have insurance, but the test will cost nothing for those who don't.
When people drive through they will be met by OHSU medical personnel who will take a nasal swab from the vehicle. The process is quick, and the team can test 10 people every 15 minutes.
After the testing event, OHSU delivers the samples to its laboratory. Test results are usually available within 24 hours, but may take up to 48 hours.
OHSU will call people who test positive to help guide them through next steps.
The county continues to offer drive-thru rapid antigen tests and PCR tests on Tuesdays and Fridays at the household hazardous waste facility.
The tests are available to residents 15 or older, and priority is given to people with virus symptoms.
People must call the county's Public Health Department at 503-325-8500 to schedule an appointment.
Some health insurance may cover the cost of a PCR test from the county, but people without insurance may be charged a lab processing fee.
PCR test results are usually available in a few days, but can take up to 7 days. The county will contact people about their rapid test results the same day.
Testing is also available five days a week at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria and Providence Seaside Hospital.