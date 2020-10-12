Clatsop County schools that had reopened to some or all students in September will continue with online-only classes following a coronavirus outbreak at the Pacific Seafood plant in Warrenton.
The county’s virus count remains too high to allow in-person classes, wrote Tom Rogozinski, the superintendent of the Warrenton-Hammond School District, in a message posted on the school district’s website.
The school district’s leaders plan to continue distance learning for all students through at least Oct. 23.
The school district had reopened to all grade levels before the outbreak at the seafood processor. Because of the concentration of virus cases, district administrators decided to close the schools to all activities beginning Sept. 25 as a precaution even before contact tracing of the cases wrapped up.
The high caseload continues to impact other school districts, too.
Students in the Seaside School District are doing all of their learning at home, a decision the district plans to reevaluate later this month if coronavirus case metrics improve.
The Knappa School District, which had opened to some grade levels, announced last week it would continue with distance learning for all students until metrics allowed them to reevaluate.
The school district offered day care and internet access options to help students and parents manage the shift.
The Astoria School District is continuing with the online-only model schools adopted at the beginning of the school year.
The Jewell School District remains the only public school complex where students are regularly meeting for in-person instruction across grade levels. Because of the district’s small size and remote location, Jewell has more leeway in what it can offer.
For now, school administrators are watching the number and location of positive cases and, said Jon Wood, Jewell High School principal, “crossing our fingers.”
