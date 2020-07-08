The Columbia River Maritime Museum, shuttered since March, recently became the last of the major local museums to reopen with enhanced social distancing and safety protocols for the coronavirus pandemic.
Museums, which used the downtime to refresh exhibits and enhance their online presence, are taking a cautious approach as they reopen to a tourist season already underway.
Caroline Wuebben, a spokeswoman for the Maritime Museum, said staff started planning the return shortly after closing in March.
“We made some connections with some other museums, made some calls to get a feel for what they were doing, some of their protocols, what would work for us and what wouldn’t,” she said. “And then using the guidelines put out by the state.”
The museum reopened with one-way traffic, a face mask requirement, hand sanitizer stations and additional staff cleaning high-touch areas. The museum shut down some close-quarters attractions, like a one-person hurricane simulator in the lobby and the inside of the Lightship Columbia on the 17th Street Dock, instead creating virtual tours from the website.
At the Oregon Film Museum, a former county jail and shooting location for “The Goonies,” the Clatsop County Historical Society limited to three the number of parties moving through the popular but cramped attraction. The historical society installed plexiglass around admissions staff and focused a position on cleaning touch points.
McAndrew Burns, the historical society’s executive director, said money from the federal Paycheck Protection Program helped keep employees on. They removed touch screens at the Heritage Museum and closed off a research section where archivist Liisa Penner is one of the foremost experts on the region’s history.
The challenge hasn’t been cleaning surfaces, but rather dealing with the tight quarters at the former jail and finding enough volunteers to help run other properties, such as the Flavel House Museum, Burns said.
“Our volunteer base at the Flavel House, of course, are right in that sweet zone of people that should be concerned,” he said of older volunteers. “About half of them have not come back yet. We’ve appreciated that they would love to come back, but they don’t feel like it’s safe until there’s a cure.”
The Seaside Aquarium, a galleria of exotic sea life on the city’s Promenade, reopened May 20 with a mask requirement. Little painted fish guide people on a one-way route around around the aquarium’s main showroom of fish tanks. Visitors still feed seals at the end.
Keith Chandler, the general manager of the aquarium, said the museum has focused on making sure everyone has a mask.
“People are actually being pretty good,” he said. “At first, we were having to give quite a few masks away, but now, 85% to 90% of people come in with masks already.”
As one of the few private museums with a tight budget based on entry fees, the aquarium largely relies on the honor system for social distancing and the one-way route.
“We put the guidelines in,” Chandler said. “Whether they follow them or not, we can’t really enforce that all the time. But they’re there. The signage is there for them to follow if they choose to.”
A refresh
The extended closure did provide museums downtime for maintenance and a refresh of exhibits.
The Maritime Museum brought in contractors to build walls for better sound and lighting. Staff replaced all the technology throughout the great hall, said curator Jeff Smith.
“We’ve had that on the schedule for over a year and had secured funding for that over a year ago,” Smith said. “And when we had this unforeseen downtime, we decided, ‘Well, now is an excellent time to take that work on.’”
Nate Sandel, the museum’s director of education, said the museum hadn’t done much virtually before all physical visits to schools and summer camps were canceled because of the virus. Then the museum started offering up its field educator on Zoom calls with teachers in their virtual classrooms.
“When she would be on the Zoom call with the teacher, the teacher would get the highest amount of student participation, of students logging in,” Sandel said. “And so that kind of gave us a little fire under our wings to say, ‘What more can we do to engage these students that are sitting at home?’”
The museum started a series of virtual education lectures, from short pieces on student miniboat construction programs and Oregon’s top seafoods to maritime slang and a new series on local shipwrecks that will lead up to a new exhibit.
New exhibits
With much of staffing paid for by federal relief funds, the historical society assigned staff special projects, Burns said.
At the Heritage Museum, they set up two new exhibits. “Signs of the Times” explores through historical signs how local businesses and Astoria have grown and changed over time. “Model City” uses scale models to look at earlier planning and promotion of the region.
The historical society lost a robust calendar of events to the coronavirus, Burns said, but upped social media presence and continued radio spots to keep its name out.
With coronavirus cases rising globally and in Oregon, museums are following safety guidelines and staying on their toes for new regulations. The historical society will follow local and state guidelines, along with its own comfort level, Burns said.
“If things aren’t seeming to work the way that we’d like, if too many people at the film museum are getting angry about waiting, maybe we’d switch to timed entry,” he said. “But we’re just kind of reacting to our public and to our volunteers and to our staff. People make suggestions. We listen, and we’ll swerve as we need to.”
