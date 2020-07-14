Clatsop County reported Tuesday that a man in his 60s living in the southern part of the county tested positive for the coronavirus.
The man was reportedly convalescing at home.
The county has disclosed 56 virus cases since March 23. Forty-eight recovered, according to the county, while the others are convalescing at home.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 12,805 cases and 244 deaths statewide as of Tuesday morning.
The health authority tracked 2,875 test results in Clatsop County, including the 56 positive cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.