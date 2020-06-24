Clatsop County reported Wednesday that a man living in the southern part of the county has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The man is in his 50s and was reportedly self-quarantining at home.
The county has reported 48 cases since March 23. Forty-six of those have recovered.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 7,444 cases and 195 deaths from the virus statewide as of Wednesday morning.
The health authority tracked 2,170 test results in Clatsop County, including 47 of the positive cases.
