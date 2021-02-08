Cat Loyd is doing her happy dance.
The first shipment of food from the Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank arrived last week and now the empty shelves of a new pantry at Clatsop Community College are full.
“If there was a food pantry here when I was a student, I would definitely have utilized it,” said Loyd, the new pantry’s manager, herself a graduate of the college.
Now she expects the coronavirus pandemic has only heightened some peoples’ needs.
The demand for food fluctuates at local food pantries, but shows no signs of truly dwindling as the one-year anniversary of the first statewide coronavirus shutdown approaches in March.
The shutdown was a major blow to the North Coast’s tourism and hospitality industries. Businesses continue to try to adapt to shifting rules and guidelines. When the college pantry opens on Feb. 16, it will arrive as an estimated 1 million Oregonians continue to face food insecurity because of the economic crises tied to the pandemic.
Food insecurity
Oregon’s food insecurity rates had been declining since 2014, but the economic crisis tied to the virus “reversed all of that progress and has brought the state to levels of food insecurity not seen before,” according to a recent analysis from Oregon State University.
Clatsop County is already home to a number of community food pantries. In Astoria, the majority with ties to the regional food bank are run out of churches or sponsored by faith-based organizations.
They are excellent partners, said Dusten Martin, the chief operations officer of the regional food bank. When the college wanted to open its own pantry, there were several things Martin needed to consider first. Any new pantry means extra work and stretching already thin resources even further, he said.
He concluded the college pantry would serve a population that isn’t being reached. College students need something close by, a place they can easily visit if they have 15 minutes between classes, he said. For students, the church pantries were often not as accessible.
“They’re open for limited time periods and they’re at various locations,” said Jerad Sorber, the vice president of student success. “A lot of students tend to come to campus and then they need to go take care of family or go to work. Making that extra stop can be really difficult for them.”
Before COVID hit, the college participated in a national survey and received data back about the food and housing insecurities among students. The college’s student population did not appear to face as high a rate of these issues as other schools, but the information was eye-opening to college leaders. They began to have conversations about what the college and the college’s foundation, a nonprofit that provides philanthropic support, could do.
The foundation has since committed to providing some initial funding to get the pantry started.
“They saw there was a need beyond scholarships,” Sorber said.
With many classes at the college operating online, there may be fewer students around to take advantage of the new pantry at the start. As part of the regional food bank system, however, the pantry must be open to the general public too.
“Which in my mind is a great thing,” Sorber said, thinking of people who might be interested in returning to school but are intimidated by the idea. Having a pantry on site will, he thinks, “hopefully break down some of that mystique and help people see the campus and the college as being even more accessible than we already are.”
It is not known yet how many households in Oregon are struggling to put food on the table because of the pandemic. However, estimates suggest around 1 million Oregonians were experiencing food insecurity by May, according to the analysis by Oregon State University.
Higher demand
Last March, many North Coast pantries saw a surge of new people arrive in need of help after Gov. Kate Brown announced the first round of restrictions on large gatherings, restaurants, bars and other businesses.
Since the holidays, the number of households served at the Cannon Beach pantry has averaged out to about 40 a week — around 140 to 150 people a week.
“And what this tells us is that lodging is open,” said Lolly Champion, a Cannon Beach resident and board member for the pantry. But restaurants still only offer takeout, she added, and many employees in both lodging and dining face reduced hours.
At the South County Community Food Bank in Seaside, pantry workers can tell without looking at the news if there has been another shutdown: The number of visitors at the pantry dips or surges accordingly.
It can be difficult to plan how much food to have on hand, said Maureen Casterline, the vice president for the food bank’s board. One day pantry workers might need 50 loaves of bread to distribute; another day they might need only 20.
Some people are still struggling to get unemployment benefits and pantry workers say the number of people living in RVs or doubling-up with family appears to have increased. And still there are people coming to the pantry who have never been there before.
“Some of them are people who have always worked and they have responsibilities like mortgages and car payments and so for them it’s a really tough one,” Casterline said. “I always feel badly because there’s nothing they could do to prepare for something like this.”
Community donations continue to pour in steadily and the pantry receives strong support from local businesses. These days, the worry at the forefront of Casterline’s mind is how to get food bank staff vaccinated.
Martin and the rest of the staff that work out of the regional food bank warehouse in Warrenton are under the umbrella of Clatsop Community Action. They just received their second doses last week. Workers at community pantries are not covered in the same way.
Under Oregon’s tiered approach to vaccination and depending on their individual situations, some may be left waiting for a vaccine.
“We have not missed one day of distribution in the entire pandemic,” Casterline said, “but if we had somebody come down with COVID … we would not be available, which means hundreds of people would not get food, which, I don’t know about you, strikes me as a priority.”
The vaccine rollout in Oregon has been controversial, with some upset about the way distribution has prioritized certain groups over others.
Martin is well aware of the controversy, but for him it highlights just how difficult it is to parse apart a community by who is essential.
“We hear a lot of talk about essential workers and I’m scratching my head: Who isn’t an essential worker?” he said. “It really kind of cements the idea in my mind: Everybody’s kind of essential.”
Overall, it is good to see the vaccine going out, albeit slowly, he said. It gives a bit of insurance now at the regional food bank while they continue to serve hundreds of people and — of key importance to Martin — it provides a way for the economy and schools to more fully reopen.
“That’s what our people need,” Martin said.