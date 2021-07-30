WARRENTON — Masked and unmasked shoppers filtered in and out of Fred Meyer on Wednesday past a sign at the entrance that read, “Masks are not required for vaccinated individuals, per state and CDC guidelines.”
Inside the store, masks were few and far between.
Weeks after Oregon lifted most restrictions to contain the coronavirus — an optimistic signal the pandemic was winding down — public health experts pivoted again, recommending masks indoors in response to the more contagious delta variant.
The guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority was greeted with frustration at many businesses that have adjusted to restrictions over the past year and a half.
State Rep. Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook, said she would support a return to mask mandates if it would stop the spread of the virus, despite hearing from some angry constituents who say they will “never put on a mask again."
Grocery stores like Fred Meyer recommend masks, but have not enforced it as a policy since statewide restrictions were dropped at the end of June. The decision is left up to customers.
Mark Hails, a shopper at Fred Meyer, said he was quick to pick up a mask after seeing the news about the new federal and state guidance. To him, it wasn’t a difficult choice.
“Put simply,” he said of the virus, “I just don’t want it.”
People who continue to shop without masks say it’s a choice they should have had all along. A few shoppers expressed frustration that they were told to get a vaccine to avoid going back to wearing masks, but are now being urged to do so.
Matt Stanley, the general manager at the Astoria Co+op, said he feels the government recommendations put businesses in a difficult spot.
“We’re going to be watching for any actual rule changes, not just recommendations,” Stanley said. “If OHA says, ‘Hey, you have to have masks at your business,’ then we will be inclined to requiring masks. But until that happens, we’re just kind of watching every day as this goes on.”
Stanley said enforcing the mask guidance on customers could be perceived as “confrontational.” The co-op will continue to provide hand-washing stations and maintain good indoor airflow in the meantime.
“It’s a big pivot from what the CDC was saying not very long ago,” he said. “We have signage that says we still recommend masks for vulnerable people and children, it’ll change a little bit to say OHA is recommending this and we hope to see people masking up. But we’re not going to be enforcing it the way we were during the main pandemic.”
Ensuring that as many of his employees are vaccinated as possible and that they continue to practice health and safety precautions will hopefully allow the co-op to remain a safe place to work and shop, Stanley said.
David Reid, the executive director of the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, said they have not passed on any additional suggestions to businesses other than what the federal and state governments are recommending.
“We’re still kind of looking for some guidance on what the state is going to want to do or whether we’re going to need to go back to restrictions,” he said. “We have all along advised people to be prepared for returning to some level of restriction, but that has not been an active campaign yet.”
The new guidance on masks comes as virus cases increase across the state. Earlier in the week, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state's epidemiologist and health officer, said the delta variant is tied to an estimated 80% of new cases.
Clatsop County recorded 18 new cases of the virus on Thursday.
The county Public Health Department advises that everyone, vaccinated or not, mask up.
“It’s not a requirement, but it’s a recommendation,” Margo Lalich, the county's interim public health director, said Wednesday at a county Board of Commissioners work session.
Most of the new virus cases in the county involve people who are unvaccinated, mirroring state and federal patterns.
The county has been offering people who have caught the virus the chance to get vaccinated once the waiting period has passed. “What our experience has been is that many who are testing positive still do not want to get vaccinated,” Lalich said.
As a City Council work session in Cannon Beach drew to a close Wednesday night, city councilors briefly talked about masks, wondering if another mandate could be coming.
Mayor Sam Steidel mentioned that a number of people visiting his art gallery recently were all masked, a change from what he had been seeing in the weeks since the state's mask mandate lifted. Other councilors said they were seeing more people wearing masks at the grocery store.
The city erected signs last year ahead of highway entrances and in the city to remind people to wear masks. The signs featured illustrations of rabbits, deer, elk and puffins, all wearing masks.
The city took the signs down after Gov. Kate Brown lifted restrictions at the end of June. But they’re stacked in City Manager Bruce St. Denis’ office, ready, he said, if they need to be used again.