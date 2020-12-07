Clatsop County businesses and nonprofits are in line for another $942,000 worth of grants to help during the coronavirus pandemic.
Kevin Leahy, the director of Clatsop Economic Development Resources, recently told a meeting of downtown Astoria merchants that businesses should be looking forward to another round of business grants opening Thursday at clatsopcc.edu/cedr.
The county Board of Commissioners will likely vote on Wednesday to direct another $852,000 in state relief funds toward nonprofits and businesses impacted by the virus. Leahy said Astoria and county have contributed another $90,000 combined in unused virus relief funds.
“As soon as they vote, we’ll press send on the application process,” Leahy said.
The new round of relief grants comes with different requirements. Businesses and nonprofits must have been closed by government orders or prove they lost 25% of sales compared to a prior year between March and November because of the virus.
Jessica Newhall, a local business adviser, said businesses most impacted by the state's recent two-week freeze on seated dining, fitness centers, museums and indoor entertainment will be given priority.
“That would include restaurants, gyms, those types of businesses,” Newhall said. “ … Over the last several weeks, those are the businesses that we’ve been hearing from most aggressively. Although outside of that, restaurants tend to be anchor businesses in our community for retail, and so retailers and other businesses in core downtown areas are also seeing the ramifications, the impact of the two-week freeze.”
Before the freeze, fewer than 50 people per week on average in Clatsop County were filing new unemployment claims. But during the week ending Nov. 21, more than 150 new people applied for unemployment benefits. In the next week, more than 260 people applied for support. More than 90% of new claims came from people working in lodging and food services.
The new round of grants comes as most federal assistance has expired and Congress has stalled in negotiations for a new relief package. The Paycheck Protection Program, offered to companies to keep employees on payroll and off of unemployment, expired in August. Some companies are still using federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans as reserves, Newhall said.
“Business Oregon and the state of Oregon have gotten some funding into the small business community, as well as some of the local agencies,” she said. “And that’s helped, but it will be helpful to have Congress pass an additional stimulus package aimed at small business support.”
Newhall said another challenge is programs like Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which is set to expire by the end of the year. More than 9 million Americans received continuing support from the program as of mid-October, according to federal data.
“That will create a gap in funding for those businesses that are still unable to operate," Newhall said. "If you look at event venues, or people in the catering industry, they have no ability to pivot their business. Those are the businesses that are really facing significant challenges moving into this next phase.”
