Clatsop County’s coronavirus vaccine task force has begun vaccinating seniors 65 years and older and is looking ahead to vaccinating the remaining priority groups as more vaccines become available.
Gov. Kate Brown on Friday rolled out the state’s new vaccine distribution plan after the Biden administration directed all states to lift eligibility requirements for everyone 16 and older by May 1.
Oregon did not plan on lifting all eligibility restrictions until July.
“Upon learning of the news, I directed the Oregon Health Authority to review Oregon’s vaccination timelines,” the governor said during a press conference. “Equity has been at the forefront of our COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution. As we open up eligibility to all Oregonians on May 1, I remain committed to the equitable distribution of vaccines for seniors, front-line workers and Oregonians with underlying health conditions. My team is in touch with the White House for more specifics about when vaccine shipments to states will increase.
“The Oregon Health Authority tells me that, provided supplies come in from the federal government as anticipated, we expect to have enough doses for every Oregonian who wants a vaccine to have the opportunity for at least a first dose by the end of May.”
There is no guarantee Clatsop County will receive enough vaccine doses to complete priority groups before the new deadline.
Throughout the rollout, the county’s vaccine task force has not received enough doses to keep up with the state’s timeline or with demand.
The task force has stressed that vaccine eligibility does not necessarily mean availability.
“We can’t predict today how many individuals in the various priority groups will be vaccinated by May 1 — as always, everything is dependent on vaccine deliveries,” a spokesman for the task force said in an email.
“Our expectation is that as vaccine supply increases, local hospitals, clinics and pharmacy outlets will be able to play a much bigger role in the vaccination effort, particularly in serving the general public.”
As the task force moves through vaccinating people 65 and older, appointments will be made for those 69 years old first, then 68 and so on.
Under the state’s new timeline, people between 45 and 64 with underlying health conditions, migrant and seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers and food processing workers will be eligible by March 29.
People living in low-income senior housing will also be eligible by the end of the month, as well as people experiencing homelessness, people displaced by wildfires, wildland firefighters and women who are pregnant.
By April 19, people classified as front-line workers by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be eligible, including people living in multigenerational households and people between 16 and 44 with underlying health conditions.
As of Friday, 12,431 doses have been administered in the county, and 4,176 people are fully vaccinated. The county’s goal to reach herd immunity against the virus is vaccinating 27,533 people.