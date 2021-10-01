The Oregon Health Authority has reported 15 new coronavirus cases across schools in Clatsop County.
Due to a lag in reporting by the state, many of the newly reported cases were from earlier in the school year.
Six new virus cases, all students, were reported in the Astoria School District. Among the cases, one was from Astor Elementary School, two were from Astoria Middle School, one was from Astoria High School and two were from Lewis and Clark Elementary School.
According to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard, which documents students and staff who have had to isolate or quarantine because of the virus, they recorded three cases this past week.
Five new virus cases were reported among students at Hilda Lahti Elementary School in Knappa. However, Knappa Superintendent Bill Fritz said those cases are not new and they currently have no cases among students and staff.
Two new virus cases — a student and a staff member — were reported at Warrenton Grade School. Warrenton-Hammond Superintendent Tom Rogozinski confirmed the virus cases and estimated they have had around 10 cases in the district so far this school year, while the health authority only lists the two from the grade school.
One new virus case involving a student was reported at Seaside Middle School. The health authority also removed a virus case each from Seaside High School and Pacific Ridge Elementary School since the last weekly outbreak report.
One new virus case involving a staff member was reported at Anchor Christian Academy, a private school in Hammond. School administrators could not immediately be reached for comment.